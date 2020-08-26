Twitter users exclaim that Neekolul doesn't deserve to be associated with 100 Thieves  

Neekolul, officially known as the 'OK Boomer' girl, is a popular Twitch streamer who was recently signed by Lifestyle and Gaming organization' 100 Thieves'.

Her claim to fame stemmed from her viral Tik Tok video where she could be spotted dancing and wearing a Bernie Sanders T-shirt.

Since then, her popularity grew immensely, which resulted in her signing exclusively as a content creator for 100 Thieves in July this year:

Welcome @neekolul!



Neeko is an English/Spanish streamer who started on Twitch 3 years ago. She’s incredibly multi-talented and has seen tremendous success with her viral content. We love her upbeat and positive personality & are so excited to have her part of 100 Thieves! #100T pic.twitter.com/IoceFQFrg2 — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) July 10, 2020

She currently has 232K subscribers on Twitch and can often be found streaming games such as League of Legends and Fall Guys in both Spanish and English. However, there appears to be a section of the online community who aren't exactly a fan of her, as they believe that gaming organizations shouldn't be signing Tik Tok stars.

Twitter Vs Neekolul

Neekolul is a 23-year-old streamer from Mexico, and recently made the transition to full-time streaming.

While her proclivity towards portraying the cute e-girl persona has won her several fans, there still exists a skeptical section who doubt her expertise as a content creator.

Recently, Neekolul posted another Tik Tik dance video, where she can be spotted wearing an anime-inspired attire:

While this was in-tune with the persona that she has cultivated throughout her career, some Twitter users expressed disapproval and called out 100 Thieves for signing her:

Just know she is signed to a professional gaming organization and most talented and qualified people out there are not. — crazy (@nickscrazyy) August 25, 2020

I guess orgs are simps now 🤷‍♂️ — LeroyR (@Elroyr11) August 25, 2020

shes signed for marketing. they know she has no talent but brings in a lot of traffic. — Ash (@KyIerMurraySzn) August 25, 2020

Why did 100T sign her? Like serious question I thought they where like pro esport team not like professional just chatters — Kelpy Potatoe (@MOISTY_RICARDO) August 22, 2020

lost all respect for 100T after singing this, what ever this is — Use code 'Josiah' (@JosiahNL_) August 25, 2020

How is she on 100T — bry (@yslbryant) August 25, 2020

Are you serious... 100 thieves is this who you hired? — Marco G (@mjgil92) August 25, 2020

While there is bound to be a sense of scorn when it comes to Esports organizations signing Tik Tok stars, Neekolul still manages to command a stellar fan following, that was quick to defend the 23-year-old streamer:

Butthurt much? She earned it as much as anybody else on that team. That's why she's there. — Frnz Frdnnd (@DarkAnimatt) August 25, 2020

When is being partnered have to do with skill? Being the best at video games was never the driving force to watch a stream and why should it be? How about instead of taking shots at other streamers promote ones that deserve the next slot? — Deanthony Potts (@duke4life07) August 26, 2020

Irrespective of her fair share of criticism, which often goes hand in hand with fame, several believe that Neekolul has earned her place in 100 Thieves, purely in terms of being an entertaining content creator.

There continues to exist a very thin line between what constitutes wholesome content. It appears that 100 Thieves exclusively signing a Tik Tok star has incensed a section of the online community.

