LeBron James' son, Bronny James, signs with FaZe Clan 

In a major development, popular esports and gaming organization, FaZe Clan have announced the signing of NBA and Los Angeles Lakers' star, LeBron James' son, Bronny James.

Bronny recently finished his freshman year at Sierra Canyon High School, where he was the only basketball player on the roster, to feature in all 34 games.

The 15 year-old budding NBA star, becomes the newest member to join FaZe Clan, who announced the signing on their Twitter handle.

He's got n̶e̶x̶t̶ now.



Join us in welcoming Bronny James to FaZe Clan 👑 pic.twitter.com/bbWAPUqHJr — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) August 30, 2020

Apart from his prowess on the court, Bronny James is also known to be an avid gamer as FaZe Clan released a clip of him playing basketball and popular video-games such as Fortnite and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare:

Bronny's signing marks the second instance of an athlete joining a professional esports organization in the last week, following Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, who also recently joined FaZe Clan as a content creator.

Bronny James x FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan is one of the most popular gaming stables in the world, with stacked rosters full of talent, in various games such as Fortnite, Call of Duty, Valorant, PUBG and others.

Bronny James joins the likes of popular pro players such as Mongraal and Bizzle, as he is no stranger to the world of streaming and content creation. The young prodigy has an impressive 325K followers on Twitch, 4.3 million fans on TikTok and an additional 5.4 million followers on Instagram.

Colossal figures for a 15 year-old!

He can also be found trying his hand at NBA 2K and Fall Guys on Twitch, apart from interacting with his fans at times. Bronny James has also featured in a Friday Fortnite video in 2019, alongside FaZe Adapt, which has garnered 1.9 million views so far:

As soon as word got around regarding FaZe Clan's newest signing, Twitter was abuzz as several from the online community reacted to Bronny James' signing.

Check out some of the reactions online:

Bronny is a huge gamer and streams 2K often. FaZe LeBron any day now — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 30, 2020

OMGGGGGGGGGGGGG — Tass (@FaZeTass) August 30, 2020

W!!!!!!! — FaZe Swagg (@Swagg) August 30, 2020

letsgo bronny — FaZe Ewok (@Ewok) August 30, 2020

Lebron James’ son Bronny James has joined @FaZeClan. Didn’t see that one coming. — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 30, 2020

Bronny James join FaZe and Post Malone becomes part owner of eSports team Envy. The world of gaming is blowing up! 📈 — Luckyy (@LUCKYY10P) August 30, 2020

bronny james is a god at fortnite — . (@nifeFn) August 30, 2020

In what has been a monumental past few weeks for esports, several prominent athletes and musicians have been investing in the gaming industry, which currently stands as and continues to remain one of the most viable professions.

You can watch the video below, which showcases Bronny James' skills in Fortnite: