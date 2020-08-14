Faze Rug set to star in the first film of the Faze Clan Cinematic Universe

Brian Awadis, also known as Faze Rug, is a popular streamer and member of the esports organization Faze Clan. He has a huge following of around 27 million subscribers across his various social media platforms, and now he's set to make a splash in Hollywood.

From humble beginnings rooted in playing Call of Duty, the YouTuber enjoyed immense popularity after joining Faze Clan.

Now, he's all set to star in his first feature film as part of the Faze Clan Cinematic Universe.

From trickshotting on Call of Duty to being in a movie. Life is CRAZY https://t.co/JLc11s7cVL — Rug (@FaZeRug) August 13, 2020

This marks another crossover with Hollywood for the gaming world, which of late has begun to attract a lot of attention from the film industry.

The Faze Clan Cinematic Universe ft. Faze Rug

The film starring Faze Rug will kickstart the Faze Clan Cinematic Universe, which is being touted as a Marvel-style immersive cinematic experience.

Starring their own content creators, Faze Clan's foray into cinema is sure to attract a lot of attention and rake in a significant amount of publicity for one of the most influential organizations in esports.

The initiative is being undertaken in partnership with Invisible Narratives, a digital content studio led by former President of Paramount Adam Goodman and film producer Andrew Sugerman.

The untitled film starring Faze Rug will be directed by Gregory Plotkin, who is the editor of films such as Game Night, Get Out, and Happy Death Day.

Plotkin has also directed films such as Hell Fest and Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension.

This one is going to be a blast...https://t.co/GB4IZqkKbF — Gregory Plotkin (@GregoryPlotkin) August 13, 2020

In an official statement to Deadline, Producer Andrew Sugerman said:

With global influencers like Faze Clan, we have a unique opportunity to combine this digital reality with world-class storytelling to satiate their fandom’s hunger for a format produced just for them

Faze Rug was overjoyed with this latest development, as he expressed:

I am beyond excited to star in my first film! This is a dream come true for me. The idea to blend the world of Youtube content into traditional films is a creative adventure that I'm so proud to be a part of

Faze Clan CEO Lee Trink also said in a statement:

This is the moment where YouTube and Hollywood finally collide. Not only do we have an incredible team and thoughtful concept to take the leap from the smallest screen to the largest screen, FaZe Rug is also the perfect lead actor to kick it off.

It's his time and it's our time.

Reactions Online

As soon as word got around regarding Faze Rug's venture into the movie industry, social media was abuzz with several from the online community reacting to this exciting new crossover that brings Hollywood and gaming together once more.

Check out some of the reactions below:

FaZe Rug is getting his own movie that’s gonna be interesting. — Nfinite Bry (@BigBryTV) August 13, 2020

From what I read its going to be a horror movie, horror movies are great especially with one of my favorite YouTubers in it, yo I actually cant wait for this — single meme guy (@NateOfficial6) August 13, 2020

I absolutely love paranormal shit and horror movies and it has rug in it well shit this is going to be bomb as hell — zoei (@zzbreezzyy) August 13, 2020

it’s gonna be called FROM RUGS TO RICHES — lourenzoooo (@lourenzooooo) August 13, 2020

From pranks to buying his own house to making his own movie. He’s really making it and I’m so proud of him. So happy to have been on this journey watching him grow @FaZeRug https://t.co/7vmgWC8xJc — Fiqa Hasri (@Typical_2Miku) August 13, 2020

Faze Rug's upcoming theatrical debut marks an exciting collaboration with Hollywood as the gaming space continues to evolve and transcend barriers.

You can watch the video below, which highlights Faze Rug's upcoming movie: