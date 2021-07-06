Top 5 Sci-Fi movies on Netflix you must watch

In the past few years, Netflix has either produced many high-concept projects or acquired them. A big chunk of these high-concept Netflix productions comprises English as well as foreign language sci-fi movies. These futuristic movie projects on Netflix have often garnered much praise due to the complex themes and quality of their content.

Generally, science fiction doesn't appeal to a specific age group, as everyone enjoys them equally due to the nostalgia they bring. However, most sci-fi films have traded the over-the-top vibes of the '80s and '90s for a darker tone and serious subject material in recent times.

This article will enlist such brilliant sci-fi movies on Netflix that came out in recent times.

Best Netflix Sci-Fi movies recently.

5) Project Power

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Frank Shaver in Power Project (Image via Netflix)

Superheroes and science fiction have been an excellent combination for years. Project Power uses the same combination and provides the audience with an entertaining end product. The movie stars Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as part of the test subjects who acquire superpowers.

Project Power does have some issues with its plot, but the performance of the cast and beautifully choreographed action sequences makes up for it.

4) Synchronic

Synchronic on Netflix (Image via Netflix)

Synchronic, starring Anthony Mackie, is a mind-bending tale of two paramedics who come across many deaths happening due to a new kind of narcotic. This sci-fi thriller keeps the viewers on their toes till the end. Synchronic also stars Jamie Dornan as the second paramedic.

This movie arrived on Netflix in April 2021, and viewers can check out this sci-fi movie thriller here.

3) The Wandering Earth

The Wandering Earth features breathtaking CGI (Image via Netflix)

This Chinese Netflix sci-fi movie is about the efforts of humankind to stop the ending of the world. The Wandering Earth features a high-concept cosmic journey of the planet Earth to evade the explosion of the Sun while also avoiding a collision with Jupiter.

Fans who love movies with great CGI and concept should watch The Wandering Earth.

2) Stowaway

A still from Stowaway (Image via Netflix)

Stowaway is the latest entry on this list which was released on April 22nd this year. The Netflix sci-fi drama thriller is set in space and features a three-member crew on a Mars mission who come across an accidental Stowaway onboard. The crew had to make a life-threatening and heart-breaking decision that decides their ultimate fate.

Stowaway is a must-watch for fans who are fascinated by the subject of space. Viewers in Canada can catch this space thriller on Amazon Prime.

1) The Mitchells vs. the Machines

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Image via Netflix)

A funny animated sci-fi flick about machines taking over the world. The Mitchells vs. the Machines use the old-school plot of AI turning evil and some humans saving the day. The Mitchell family's road trip turns into an adventurous ride when the takeover of the world starts.

Being a quirky PG-13 comedy about a dysfunctional family, The Mitchells vs. the Machines does wonders with every demographic.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Gautham Balaji