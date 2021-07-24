5 best crime shows on Netflix right now

In the era of Netflix, Amazon and HBO Max, viewers are often spoilt for choice in terms of quality content. Binging shows have become synonymous with Netflix, especially post the pandemic and quarantine. Chilling at home while watching murder mystery shows has become a popular hobby among fans during Covid-19 time.

Netflix hasn't held back either. The popular OTT platform has launched several shows in recent years. But the crime drama genre on Netflix has garnered heaps of clout.

Viewers have expressed their love for the variety of extraordinary Netflix crime shows on offer like Breaking Bad, Mindhunter, Hannibal, Luther and more. This article will list the top 5 crime shows on Netflix right now.

What are the best crime shows on Netflix in recent times?

5) The Sinner

The Sinner (Image via Netflix)

Number of seasons: Three

The American police crime drama, The Sinner, made its debut in 2017 and was widely appreciated for its thrill-inducing setup. The Sinner features investigative police work by detective Harry Ambrose.

The tight storyline keeps viewers on their toes after each revelation. Although the show's latest season is a bit lackluster compared to Seasons 1 and 2, The Sinner Season 3 possesses enough spark to keep viewers hooked.

The anthology crime series has been renewed for season 4, which is expected to arrive next year. Viewers who love investigative drama thrillers should click here to binge-watch The Sinner.

4) Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby (Image via Netflix)

Number of seasons: Five

Peaky Blinders is a British period crime drama inspired by a real-life gang that operated between 1890s and 1910s in Birmingham. The period crime series fictionalized the premise and follows the Shelby crime family.

Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby is marvelous throughout the series. Being a crime drama show, Peaky Blinders features tons of intense scenes that blow away viewers at times.

The award-winning show's sixth season is expected to arrive in the latter half of next year.

3) Money Heist

Money Heist Part 5 is coming in two volumes (Image via Netflix)

Number of seasons: four

La casa de papel (Money Heist) is not a usual slow-burn crime drama but a relatively fast-paced show. The Spanish crime heist is full of betrayals, twists, chases, action and thrills that keeps viewers guessing.

Money Heist follows The Professor and his group, who plan and execute two of the toughest heists tackling the obstacles and betrayals that come in their way. The final season of La casa de papel is expected to arrive later this year on Netflix.

2) Ozark

Jason Bateman as Marty in Ozark (Image via Netflix)

Number of seasons: Three

Netflix's crime drama starring Laura Linney and Jason Bateman features a gripping tale of a couple and their kids who eloped from the wrath of Mexican drug cartels only to get trapped in the mess of some local criminal gangs.

Ozark is held together by a strong storyline and fantastic cast. The final and fourth season of the crime drama series has been confirmed and is expected to be released in two parts.

1) Narcos Mexico and Narcos

Wagner Moura as Pablo Escobar in Narcos (Image via Netflix)

Number of seasons: Three (Narcos)

Number of seasons: Two (Narcos Mexico)

Narcos was one of the reasons most of the modern global audience knows Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar. The American crime drama series offers a dramatized version of the notorious drug cartels that terrorized Columbia for decades.

On the other hand, Narcos Mexico serves as a spin-off/prequel to Narcos. The two seasons of Narcos Mexico tell the story of the formation and in-fighting of Mexican cartels. The spin-off also captures the rise and downfall of Mexican drug lord Félix Gallardo.

Netflix has renewed Narcos Mexico for a third season, which is expected to focus on notorious drug lords like El Chapo. Viewers also need to remember that both docudrama shows contain pretty dark content and are not suitable for kids and faint-hearted.

