What's coming to Netflix in August 2021? Complete list of movies, TV, and original series

Viewers across the globe were treated to a stacked lobby of Netflix content this July. The shows and movies included Young Royals, Haseen Dilruba, Fear Street Trilogy, The 8th Night, Mortel Season 2, Naomi Osaka, Never Have I Ever Season 2 and many more.

As there are still 11 days left in July, viewers can expect many more projects like Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Outer Banks: Season 2, Resort to Love, etc. that will arrive in the next few days.

Meanwhile, Netflix has been announcing shows and movies added to the August line-up for the past few days. There have been tons of trailer reveals and acquisitions of the shows coming to Netflix next month.

Netflix: upcoming shows and movies in August 2021

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

A Netflix original documentary stars Maximilian Schmidt, also known as Shiny Flakes, who shares his true story about selling drugs online from his childhood bedroom.

The documentary, which is releasing on August 3rd, potentially features some elements that may not suit a section of the audience as it deals with sensitive and controversial subjects.

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

Arriving on August 3rd, Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified will deal with conspiracies around UFOs and encounters with extraterrestrials.

The conspiracy documentary series will feature interviews and opinions of various experts on the government's secretiveness about UFOs.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 3

Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 3

The third season of Car Masters: Rust to Riches is set to arrive on August 4th. The Netflix show is about California's Gotham Garage and its crew, who often come across fancy and classic cars during their business proceedings.

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami Season 1

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami Season 1

A docu-series by Billy Corben, who helmed the 2006 documentary film Cocaine Cowboys, will follow the tale of two childhood friends and their journey to becoming the biggest drug kingpins in Miami.

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami Season 1 will drop on Netflix on August 4.

Control Z Season 2

Control Z Season 2

The Hacker's story about revealing the secrets of high school students will continue with the second season of the Mexican series Control Z.

The teen thriller series will come out on August 4th.

Cooking with Paris Season 1

Cooking with Paris Season 1

Netflix is releasing a food and travel show on August 4, Cooking with Paris, that will feature American media personalities and celebrity Paris Hilton.

The show will feature the American actress and singer teaching her recipes in her own unique way.

Pray Away

Pray Away

The 101 minutes long documentary film focuses on the people from the LGBTQ+ community. It features a heartbreaking tale of survivors of pseudoscientific conversion therapy and interviews with former leaders of such sects.

Pray Away has already received tons of praises at the Tribeca film festival with 100% Rotten Tomatoes. Viewers can catch this Netflix documentary on August 4th.

Navarasa Season 1

Navarasa Season 1

Navarasa is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language anthology series that will be released on August 6th. Each episode will be helmed by a different director with a different cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Siddarth, and many other popular actors.

The Swarm (2020)

The Swarm (2020)

Netflix acquired the French-language film initially slated for a release in 2020 for global distribution. The Swarm will be released on August 6th.

However, viewers in China, France, and Spain will not see the release in their countries.

Shaman King Season 1

Shaman King

The new adaptation of the manga by Hiroyuki Takei, Shaman King, will premiere on August 9th. The Netflix anime series will follow the adventures of the show's protagonist, Yoh Asakura, who is covering his life journey to become Shaman King after claiming victory in the Shaman Fight.

Gabby's Dollhouse Season 2

Gabby's Dollhouse Season 2

Kids show Gabby's Dollhouse is returning to Netflix for a second season to feature songs, music, crafts and other fun elements for kids.

Viewers can tune into Netflix on August 10th to catch the premiere of Gabby's Dollhouse Season 2.

The Kissing Booth 3

The Kissing Booth 3

The third installment in the American teen romantic comedy movie franchise, The Kissing Booth 3, is slated for a Netflix release on August 11th. The upcoming teen film will expand the personal lives of the trio of Elle Evans, Lee Flynn and Noah Flynn.

Misha and the Wolves

Misha and the Wolves

A documentary tells the tale of a Holocaust survivor girl who lived among wolves after her escape. Misha and the Wolves are based on the memoir of Misha Defonseca that features her real-life story.

Misha and the Wolves will be out on August 11th.

Gone for Good Season 1

Gone for Good Season 1

The French thriller mini-series, based on a novel by American author Harlan Coben will premiere on Netflix on August 13th. The story of Gone for Good Season 1 focuses on the mysteries behind the sudden disappearance of a man's girlfriend after he has lost two of his loved ones ten years earlier.

Beckett

Beckett

Beckett, starring John David Washington, is a thriller movie that focuses on the man-hunt of an American tourist who has been trapped in a conspiracy after an accident.

They will show whether the protagonist will overcome the threats to his life or not. Beckett will be releasing on August 13th.

Sweet Girl

Sweet Girl

Sweet Girl is another entry on this list that will feature another well-known Hollywood star, Jason Momoa. This Netflix action thriller will feature great action sequences with a good amount of family drama.

Viewers will have to wait until August 20th for the arrival of Sweet Girl on Netflix.

Also read: How to watch Space Jam 2: A New Legacy online?

Other upcoming Netflix projects

44 Cats (Season 3) - Arriving on August 1.

Darwin's Game (Season 1) - Arriving on August 1.

Five Feet Apart (2019) - Arriving on August 1.

Hunter X Hunter (Season 6) - Arriving on August 1.

Poms (2019) - Arriving on August 1.

The Losers (2010) - Arriving on August 1.

Ijé: The Journey (2010) - Arriving on August 3.

'76 (2016) - Arriving on August 4.

Aftermath (2021) - Arriving on August 4.

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen (Limited Series) - Arriving on August 4.

Chhota Bheem (Season 4) - Arriving on August 4.

The Old Ways (2020) - Arriving on August 5.

Quam's Money (2020) - Arriving on August 6.

The Paper Tigers (2020) - Arriving on August 7.

I Need Romance (Season 1) - Arriving on August 10.

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (2021) - Arriving on August 12.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 5) - Arriving on August 13.

Valeria (Season 2) - Arriving on August 13.

The Kingdom (Season 1) - Arriving on August 13.

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (2021) - Arriving on August 18.

Hit & Run (Season 1) - Arriving on August 20.

The Chair (Season 1) - Arriving on August 20.

The Loud House Movie (2021) - Arriving on August 20.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021) - Arriving on August 23.

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Season 1) - Arriving on August 25.

He's All That (2021) - Arriving on August 27.

Also read: When is After We Fell coming out on Netflix? Cast, release date, and all you need to know

Edited by Gautham Balaji