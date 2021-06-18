When is Never Have I Ever Season 2 coming out? Release date, trailer, cast, and more

The Netflix original "Never Have I Ever" is a coming-of-age teen-comedy show that reached nearly 40 million households within a month of its premiere. The show stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as a 15-year old quirky teen, Devi. This casting is culturally relevant for the representation of Indians in mainstream American productions.

The teen sitcom and drama were co-created by Mindi Kaling and Lang Fisher. The first season received praise from critics and fans alike, so the news of a second season in the works was not surprising.

Last week, Ramakrishnan, the "Never Have I Ever" lead, shared the news of the show's second season on her Instagram. Kaling jokingly commented on the post by saying, "Wholesome content. I hope there is no swearing and sex talk like last season."

Netflix released the Season 2 trailer for "Never Have I Ever" on June 18

The series is slated to drop on July 15 on Netflix. Season 2 will have ten episodes, all of which will be released on the same day.

Never Have I Ever Second Season Details (Love Triangle, Malini's Relationship? and more)

Never Have I Ever Season 2 - Devi, Ben, and Paxton. Image via: Netflix

The second season of "Never Have I Ever" features a love triangle between Devi, Ben Gross (Devi's former rival, played by Jaren Lewison), and high school jock Paxton Hall-Yoshida (played by Darren Barnet).

Never Have I Ever Trailer - Devi makes pros-and-cons between Paxton and Ben. Image via: Netflix

In the trailer, Devi is seen making a 'Pro-and-Cons' chart for Ben and Paxton and has her friends, Eleanor and Fabiola, to help her choose.

In Season 2, Devi Vishwakumar will also have to deal with her mother Nalini's potential plans to return to India along with her. The official description on the YouTube video for the trailer reads, "One nerd. Two boyfriends. It's about to get messy."

The official synopsis reads,

"Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships."

Never Have I Ever - Common. Image via: Netflix

Most of the main cast members are expected to return. Interestingly, the series officially added rapper and actor Common to the cast. He will play a dermatologist, Dr. Chris Jackson, Nalini's rival turned love interest.

Never Have I Ever - Megan Suri as Aneesa. Image via: Netflix

Furthermore, the cast also added Megan Suri, who will be playing Aneesa, the new Indian student at Devi's school, Sherman Oaks High.

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen was also supposed to be the narrator for season 2, but news of her bullying Courtney Stodden resulted in her part being cut from the show.

The second season of "Never Have I Ever" will see Mindy Kaling writing for the episodes. Emmy Winner Kabir Akhtar will direct the first episode. The first season currently sits at an extremely favorable score of 90% from Rotten Tomatoes. The second season is expected to follow this streak and score high as well.

Edited by Srijan Sen