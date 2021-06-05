Chrissy Teigen drops out of Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" amid bullying allegations, here's everything we know

Popular American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen turned down a guest voiceover role for the Netflix comedy "Never Have I Ever". The actress was accused of online bullying against model Courtney Stodden. Following the allegations Chrissy Teigen has decided to quit the show.

Chrissy Teigen had one planned voice role in the second season of the Netflix series. A spokesman for the show said the role might get recast. "Never Have I Ever" is about a first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The show revolves around the girl’s time in high school and how she deals with the loss of her father.

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that... — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

Chrissy Teigen apologized on May 12th after Courtney said in an interview that Chrissy harassed her online. It happened after Courtney’s marriage to Doug Hutchinson. Courtney was 16 at the time and Doug was 60. Courtney said that Chrissy Teigen sent her direct messages with cruel taunts. Chrissy Teigen then apologized to Courtney through a Twitter post:

is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

Chrissy Teigen further added:

"I am completely ashamed and embarassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won't be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!! I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fuelled all this, I also want to publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.”

Accusations from other stars against Chrissy Teigen

This is not the first time this has happened. American reality TV star Farrah Abraham called Chrissy Teigen an "unfit person to live in society". It happened after Chrissy used derogatory terms for Abraham on Twitter. Abraham says that Chrissy Teigen has not yet apologized to her.

In another tweet in 2011, Chrissy Teigen encouraged Lindsay Lohan to harm herself. Her mother Dina Lohan had recently reacted to Chrissy Tiegen's tweet when it resurfaced.

Chrissy Teigen has around 13.5 million followers on Twitter and 34.9 million followers on Instagram. She has not tweeted anything since May 12. Even her last post on Instagram was on May 11.

Chrissy Teigen is a mother of two kids and is married to John Legend. She appeared as a judge on the comedy competition series, "Bring the Funny". Chrissy Teigen recently did a voiceover for the character Hailey Posey in the animated movie "The Mitchells vs. the Machines". The film was released in April 2021.

