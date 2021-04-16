Chrissy Teigen memes trend online as she returns to Twitter just 22 days after "quitting," says "it feels terrible to silence yourself"

Having apparently retired from Twitter with a bang, Chrissy Teigen is hilariously back on the platform after a mere 22 days.
Making a big statement about negativity and how Twitter has affected her mental health, she announced the deletion of her Twitter account on the 25th of March 2021. But after just 3 weeks, she's back to share her thoughts with her followers.
However, in light of the grandeur and pomp with which she left the platform, netizens have begun to meme her as soon as Chrissy Teigen returned.
Chrissy Teigen gets memed after Twitter return
Announcing her return by saying that "silencing" herself feels terrible, Chrissy Teigen unceremoniously reactivated her account to greet her 11 million plus followers.
While she states that she's ready to take "the good with the bad" now, the internet collectively rolled their eyes at her return, making fun of the fact that she couldn't even stay away from the platform for a month after making a huge ruckus about how the platform has hurt her.
While most reactions were light hearted and making fun of the situation, some users brought up more serious issues that they have with the artist, digging up tweets from her past that other users would have been cancelled for, alongside claims of narcissism.
Her dramatic exit saw Twitter sending her off in a similar fashion, with people memeing her exit and banking on the fact that she'd be back soon. Proving them right, Chrissy Teigen is back on the platform, not even a month later.
