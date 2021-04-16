Chrissy Teigen memes trend online as she returns to Twitter just 22 days after "quitting," says "it feels terrible to silence yourself"

Having apparently retired from Twitter with a bang, Chrissy Teigen is hilariously back on the platform after a mere 22 days.

Making a big statement about negativity and how Twitter has affected her mental health, she announced the deletion of her Twitter account on the 25th of March 2021. But after just 3 weeks, she's back to share her thoughts with her followers.

However, in light of the grandeur and pomp with which she left the platform, netizens have begun to meme her as soon as Chrissy Teigen returned.

Also read: "It breaks my heart": Logan Paul shares emotional message of support for Jake Paul, amid Justine Paradise assault allegations

Chrissy Teigen gets memed after Twitter return

turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021

Announcing her return by saying that "silencing" herself feels terrible, Chrissy Teigen unceremoniously reactivated her account to greet her 11 million plus followers.

While she states that she's ready to take "the good with the bad" now, the internet collectively rolled their eyes at her return, making fun of the fact that she couldn't even stay away from the platform for a month after making a huge ruckus about how the platform has hurt her.

Twitter when Chrissy Teigen returns less than a month after leaving the app: pic.twitter.com/l74r0wWk57 — Christian |He/Him| (@christianF758) April 16, 2021

Advertisement

Everyone seeing Chrissy Teigen return to twitter pic.twitter.com/pdtVXsp5TX — Anti-Poop Activist (@KingSlimeV3) April 16, 2021

Chrissy Teigen doing a big Twitter retirement and having it last less than a month is so fucking funny.



We’re all losers. We’re all internet addicts. Don’t fight it. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 16, 2021

most relatable thing chrissy teigen has ever done is dramatically quit social media and come back 2 weeks later — that’s enough, eli (@jazz_inmypants) April 16, 2021

Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen leaving twitter for good 22 days ago pic.twitter.com/PjBWGrqai0 — Guy P. Football (@Guy_P_Football) April 16, 2021

Chrissy teigen after being gone only a month pic.twitter.com/borYEUtAs9 — DiamondVert (@_4KOTA) April 16, 2021

is Chrissy Teigen known for anything other than being annoying af on twitter? — 🥀Breast Milk Enthusiast 🥀 (@LoudBassEnjoyer) April 16, 2021

Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen not being able to tell everyone how a stranger called her rich in the past 3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/FYxiWaz7pl — Phil (@Philosophagy) April 16, 2021

Chrissy Teigen: Twitter needs me so I’m back!

Twitter: pic.twitter.com/YzLZL3t0XU — Basic Bitch lmao (@basicbitch422) April 16, 2021

While most reactions were light hearted and making fun of the situation, some users brought up more serious issues that they have with the artist, digging up tweets from her past that other users would have been cancelled for, alongside claims of narcissism.

Imagine if Chrissy Teigen would have just quietly walked away from the app for a few days instead of making an announcement. It’s almost as if she needs all of the attention..because she’s a narcissist. — W. E. B. Da Boyz (@purgedthought) April 16, 2021

Why is that Chrissy Teigen chick still famous after these tweets pic.twitter.com/ZfXWiI1ZWj — Noah🛶 (@Ayoo_Noah) April 16, 2021

Advertisement

Her dramatic exit saw Twitter sending her off in a similar fashion, with people memeing her exit and banking on the fact that she'd be back soon. Proving them right, Chrissy Teigen is back on the platform, not even a month later.

Also read: How did Umm Ziyad die? Egyptian YouTuber who faked her death on camera passes a year later on the same day