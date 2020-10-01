Twitter reacts as Canadian teen Iman Vellani is set to join the MCU as Miss Marvel

Marvel Studios has officially found its Ms. Marvel: 18-year-old Iman Vellani.

Iman Vellani is a Canadian teen who has landed a major breakthrough as she has been finalized to play Kamala Khan, who is the MCU's first Muslim superhero.

This did not come easy as she was reportedly finalized after a long search that spanned across the summer. After a gruelling screening process, the makers of the Disney+ show decided to rope in Iman Vellani, who is a newcomer from Markham, Toronto.

Iman Vellani already is a real life Kamala Khan.



She's probably a young fan. She doesn't have a lot of experience. And now she's alongside the biggest names in the world, finding her way and becoming a hero herself.



Ms. Marvel is the superhero alter-ego of young Pakistani-American teen Kamala Khan, who is blessed with cosmic superpowers akin to her idol, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel.

The comic series began its run in 2013 and has since received unanimous praise for frontlining a Muslim superhero as well as for its mature depiction of Kamala's battles with supervillains and her own internal conflicts centered around her faith and family in New Jersey.

Who is Iman Vellani, the new Ms. Marvel?

Kamala Khan was recently portrayed by Sandra Saad in Marvel's Avengers and is now all set to be portrayed by Iman Vellani, who hails from Toronto, Canada.

She is relatively new to the Hollywood industry, with no prior acting experience as such. However, she happens to be a movie aficionado and has her own Letterboxd account where she has shared her movie reviews of popular films, which include the likes of Brie Larson's Captain Marvel:

A screengrab from Iman Vellani's Letterboxd account

Moreover, as reported by Deadline, she was a member of the New Wave Committee at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 and was a part of a panel that aimed at shortlisting films with their own resonant and unique voice.

Speaking on behalf of the 12-member committee, she told CBC last year:

"We want stories from different genders and different countries and different people"

Marvel seems to be adhering to her adage as the makers of the Disney+ Ms. Marvel series have roped in a stellar team, which they believe will do full justice in bringing the world of Kamala Khan to audiences.

Iman Vellani will be joining the series, which is being helmed by a diverse team of talents which include Adil El Arbi and Bilaal Falaah (Bad Boys for Life), two-time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon, who has worked on popular shows such as The Walking Dead, The Punisher, You and Outlander.

Twitter reacted warmly to the news of Iman Vellani's casting, as several Hollywood A-listers such as Kumail Nanjiani and Mindy Kaling extended their best wishes to the young teen, alongside ecstatic fans:

Ms. Marvel arrives on Disney+ in 2021.