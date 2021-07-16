When is After We Fell coming out on Netflix? Cast, release date, and all you need to know

After We Fell is the third installment of the popular "After" franchise based upon the third novel of the same name from Anna Todd's "After" novel series. Voltage Pictures officially dropped the trailer for After 3 yesterday, and with the official trailer, release dates were also announced.
After We Fell is expected to arrive in most countries in September this year, the movie is scheduled to arrive on Netflix following the theatrical release. The next part of this article will share all available details about the upcoming After We Collided sequel.
After We Fell: Official trailer, release date, OTT release, and more
Official trailer
Producers launched an official one-minute long teaser for After We Fell back in February on Valentine's day this year. Nothing much was revealed after that until yesterday when Voltage Pictures released the official trailer.
Also read: When does Loki season 2 come out?
When is After We Fell releasing theatrically?
The movie is expected to hit the theatres in September this year in most countries.
- September 1: Italy and Poland
- September 2: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, Greece, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Montenegro, Republic of North Macedonia, Netherlands, Portugal, Serbia, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Ukraine
- September 3: Spain, Finland, Norway, Romania, Sweden, and South Africa
- September 9: Australia, New Zealand, and Hungary
- September 10: Canada and Bulgaria
- October 13: South Korea
After We Fell is expected to be released in the US around September 30, 2021, or during the early weeks of October. In contrast, release dates for the UK, France, and other Asian countries will be announced later.
Also read: How to watch Space Jam 2: A New Legacy online?
When will After We Fell arrive on Netflix?
Producers have only revealed theatrical release dates, and the movie is expected to arrive on Netflix at least two to three months after its release. So fans of the "After" franchise can expect the movie's arrival in late November or December this year. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the official streaming release date.
Also read: Where to watch Anthony Bourdain's documentary, "Roadrunner"
After 3: Cast and Synopsis
Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin will reprise their respective roles as Tessa Young and Hardin Scott in the third movie of the series. Apart from the lead couple, other characters of After We Fell are played by the following:
- Louise Lombard as Trish Daniels
- Rob Estes as Ken Scott
- Arielle Kebbel as Kimberly (Replacing Arielle Kebbel)
- Chance Perdomo as Landon Gibson (Replacing Shane Paul McGhie)
- Frances Turner as Karen Scott (Replacing Karimah Westbrook)
- Kiana Madeira as Nora
- Carter Jenkins as Robert
- Mira Sorvino as Carol Young (Replacing Mira Sorvino)
- Stephen Moyer as Christian Vance (Replacing Charlie Weber)
The third movie of the "After" franchise is expected to make things difficult for the already complicated relationship between Tessa and Hardin after she finds out some hard truths about her and Hardin's family.
Viewers are advised to carry tissues with them as After we Fell promises to be an exhilarating emotional roller-coaster. Despite the obstacles, fans will certainly be rooting for Tessa and Hardin to stand tall and together at the end of it all.
Also read: When does season 2 of Outer Banks come out?