When is After We Fell coming out on Netflix? Cast, release date, and all you need to know

After We Fell is the third installment of the popular "After" franchise based upon the third novel of the same name from Anna Todd's "After" novel series. Voltage Pictures officially dropped the trailer for After 3 yesterday, and with the official trailer, release dates were also announced.

After We Fell is expected to arrive in most countries in September this year, the movie is scheduled to arrive on Netflix following the theatrical release. The next part of this article will share all available details about the upcoming After We Collided sequel.

After We Fell: Official trailer, release date, OTT release, and more

After We Fell is coming in September in most countries (Image via Voltage Pictures)

Official trailer

Producers launched an official one-minute long teaser for After We Fell back in February on Valentine's day this year. Nothing much was revealed after that until yesterday when Voltage Pictures released the official trailer.

When is After We Fell releasing theatrically?

The movie is expected to hit the theatres in September this year in most countries.

September 1: Italy and Poland

September 2: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, Greece, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Montenegro, Republic of North Macedonia, Netherlands, Portugal, Serbia, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Ukraine

September 3: Spain, Finland, Norway, Romania, Sweden, and South Africa

September 9: Australia, New Zealand, and Hungary

September 10: Canada and Bulgaria

October 13: South Korea

After We Fell is expected to be released in the US around September 30, 2021, or during the early weeks of October. In contrast, release dates for the UK, France, and other Asian countries will be announced later.

When will After We Fell arrive on Netflix?

A still from the trailer (Image via Voltage Pictures)

Producers have only revealed theatrical release dates, and the movie is expected to arrive on Netflix at least two to three months after its release. So fans of the "After" franchise can expect the movie's arrival in late November or December this year. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the official streaming release date.

After 3: Cast and Synopsis

Josephine Langford plays the role of Tessa Young in After 3 (Image via Voltage Pictures)

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin will reprise their respective roles as Tessa Young and Hardin Scott in the third movie of the series. Apart from the lead couple, other characters of After We Fell are played by the following:

Louise Lombard as Trish Daniels

Rob Estes as Ken Scott

Arielle Kebbel as Kimberly (Replacing Arielle Kebbel)

(Replacing Arielle Kebbel) Chance Perdomo as Landon Gibson (Replacing Shane Paul McGhie)

(Replacing Shane Paul McGhie) Frances Turner as Karen Scott (Replacing Karimah Westbrook)

(Replacing Karimah Westbrook) Kiana Madeira as Nora

Carter Jenkins as Robert

Mira Sorvino as Carol Young (Replacing Mira Sorvino)

(Replacing Mira Sorvino) Stephen Moyer as Christian Vance (Replacing Charlie Weber)

The third movie of the "After" franchise is expected to make things difficult for the already complicated relationship between Tessa and Hardin after she finds out some hard truths about her and Hardin's family.

Viewers are advised to carry tissues with them as After we Fell promises to be an exhilarating emotional roller-coaster. Despite the obstacles, fans will certainly be rooting for Tessa and Hardin to stand tall and together at the end of it all.

