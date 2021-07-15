When does season 2 of Outer Banks come out? Release date, streaming details, and more 

Outer Banks was a 2020 ten-episode Netflix teen drama that belonged to the mystery and action-adventure genre. The series was very well-received by the audience due to its unique premise, the secrets it indulged in, and the core issues it touched on.

The first season of the Netflix teen mystery drama ended on a cliffhanger, leaving most fans dissatisfied as they had to wait for the second season to get the answers. The wait is over as Netflix's Outer Banks returns with a second season this month.

The next part of this article will discuss every known detail regarding Netflix's Outer Banks Season 2.

When did the official trailer of Outer Banks Season 2 drop?

Outer Banks Season 2 is releasing on July 30 (Image via Netflix)

Many fan-made trailers have been making rounds on the internet for months, but Netflix released the official trailer for Season 2 of Outer Banks on July 14, 2021.

Also read: Where to watch Escape Room 2 online?

When is Outer Banks S2 releasing?

Out Banks is a Netflix Original series (Image via Netflix)

The much-awaited action-adventure teen drama is releasing on July 30, 2021, exclusively on Netflix. Viewers will have to buy or renew their Netflix subscriptions to catch the return of Outer Banks.

Outer Banks S2: Cast and characters

A still from Outer Banks Season 2 trailer (Image via Netflix)

Outer Banks had an ensemble cast in Season 1, and most of the primary cast members are expected to return for the second season. The main cast of the teen drama includes:

Chase Stokes as John B

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Madison Bailey as Kiara aka Kie

Jonathan Daviss as Pope

Rudy Pankow as JJ

Austin North as Topper

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

What to expect from Season 2 of Outer Banks?

The second season will feature more drama, action, mysteries, and adventure (Image via Netflix)

Season 1 of the teen drama featured a classic trope of class divide among society in a coastal town present along the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The wealthy members of the community were called Kooks, while the working-class members were termed as Pogues.

The show followed a group of Pogue kids who were set on a journey to seek answers regarding the disappearance of John B's father. In their pursuit, they are also chased by a rival group of Kooks and Law. It is when they uncover many obstacles and a treasure linked to John B's father.

The story of Outer Banks Season 1 deals with aspects like love, friendship, fights, and drug abuse among teens, which viewers can also expect from Season 2. As the first season ended on a cliffhanger, all eyes are now on Season 2 to push the bar.

Also read: Where to watch Anthony Bourdain's documentary, "Roadrunner"

Edited by Srijan Sen