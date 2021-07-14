Where to watch Anthony Bourdain's documentary, "Roadrunner": Streaming details, release date, and more

Anthony Bourdain was one such personality that everyone admired across the whole culinary world, which is why everyone was left shell-shocked by the untimely demise of the revered celebrity chef in 2018.

In 2019, HBO Max and CNN Films announced that they would co-produce a documentary feature on the life and works of Anthony Bourdain.

One-time Academy Award winner Morgan Neville also came on board to direct and produce the venture. The documentary was officially named Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.

Everything about "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain"

Official trailer

Roadrunner is having a theatrical release across the USA (Image via Focus Features)

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is getting distributed by Focus Features, and a trailer for the same was released in June this year that featured interviews with many associates of Bourdain.

When is Roadrunner releasing?

A still from the trailer of Roadrunner (Image via Focus Features)

The official release date of Roadrunner is July 16th, 2021, in the United States, while the documentary film has already been screened at Tribeca Film Festival, New York City, on July 11th, 2021.

Where to watch Roadrunner?

Viewers can watch the documentary on the celebrated Celebrity Chef by visiting theaters. As of now, the documentary is being released exclusively in theaters across the USA. However, it will become available online at a later date.

Where to stream Roadrunner?

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is expected to be released on HBO Max later this year. Apart from the HBO Max option, the documentary will also be available on CNN, and viewers will be able to watch the film through various TV Streaming services like Hulu Live TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV.

What to expect from Roadrunner?

The documentary will feature the interviews with many associates of the Celebrity Chef (Image via Focus Features)

The documentary is based on the life and work of Anthony Bourdain, an American Chef. Helmed by Morgan Neville, viewers can expect this feature to be a fitting tribute to Bourdain. There will be lots of interviews with Bourdain's associates and depictions of his TV life and personal life.

Honoring its larger-than-life subject with "a near perfect tribute," #ROADRUNNER: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is only in theaters starting Friday.



🎟️: https://t.co/GHGkdl7yjV pic.twitter.com/4D3eBtxVOB — Roadrunner (@RoadrunnerMovie) July 13, 2021

