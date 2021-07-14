When does Loki season 2 come out? Release date, plot and everything we know so far 

It would not be an exaggeration to call Loki one of the best shows of 2021, let alone the MCU TV shows. The first season of the Superhero TV series blended fantasy, mythology, space, and time.

The only complaint Marvel fans have from Loki was the length of the TV show, which ended in six episodes. However, there have been some rumors about the development of the follow-up season of Loki.

This article will share all available details about what happened in Season 1 and when the second season will arrive.

Loki on Disney+: Season 1 updates, plot, and Season 2's arrival.

When will Loki Season 2 drop?

A still from Loki Season 1 (Image via Marvel)

It is clear from the reception of Loki Season 1 that everyone wants a second season of the Disney+ series. However, there haven't been any official announcements from the marvel bosses regarding the renewal.

Although the previous MCU series "WandaVision" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" are most likely not to receive a follow-up, the chances of Loki Season 2 look pretty high with universal critical and commercial success.

If rumors around the second season of the Disney+ show are to be believed, Marvel can start developing Loki Season 2 by January 2022. So, if everything goes perfectly, fans can see the return of God of Mischief by the end of 2022.

However, since there is no official confirmation, fans should not raise their hopes and wait for a final word from Marvel. Meanwhile, viewers can rewatch Loki Season 1 on Disney+ or other platforms.

What happened in Loki Season 1?

Loki Season 1 has six episodes (Image via Marvel)

List of episodes

Episode 1 - Glorious Purpose

Episode 2 - The Variant

Episode 3 - Lamentis

Episode 4 - The Nexus Event

Episode 5 - Journey into Mystery

Episode 6 - For All Time. Always.

What happened in the first five episodes?

God of Mischief escape with Tesseract in the initial minutes of the series (Image via Marvel)

The series started with Loki escaping the Stark tower in 2012 with Tesseract (The Avengers). After landing in the Gobi desert, he is arrested by the TVA agents who present him in front of judge Renslayer under the charges of branching the sacred timeline.

Loki is saved by Mobius M. Mobius, who believes Time Keepers made TVA and everyone working on it. Mobius then seeks Loki's help while updating his memory with the events of the original MCU timeline.

Mobius and Loki made a deal to catch the escaped Loki variant (Image via Marvel)

After a few emotional moments and breakdowns, Loki finally agrees to help TVA find another Loki variant who is shown as more notorious than the original God of Mischief.

The escaped Loki variant turns out to be Lady Loki, who goes by the name Sylvie and has been on the run for ages. Sylvie over-smarts TVA every time and is shown as more dangerous than Loki.

Sylvie and Loki escaped together from the clutches of TVA (Image via Marvel)

After their first confrontation and escape to Lamentis-1, which is nearing a Nexus event, Sylvie and Loki decide to work together after Sylvie reveals the dark truth about TVA.

Meanwhile, both develop feelings for one another and unintentionally cause a timeline branch, leading the TVA to track them down. Back at TVA, they convince Mobius and Hunter B-15 separately about the dark secrets of the TVA.

Loki Season 1 almost became a Lokiverse with the abundance of Loki variants (Image via Marvel)

After feeling betrayed, Mobius retaliates and gets pruned on the orders of Judge Ravonna Renslayer. The Trial of Loki and Sylvie starts in front of Time Keepers, who turn out to be mere puppets when the duo overpower everyone.

In the final moments of Loki Season 1, episode 4, Loki gets pruned by Renslayer and drops at the end of the time in front of other Loki variants. In a bid to save Loki and find the actual master of TVA, Sylvie prunes herself.

A still from Episode 5 (Image via Marvel)

After Sylvie lands in the Void, she faces Alioth and escapes the monster after reconciling with Mobius. Meanwhile, a fight ensues between two Loki groups that featured Boastful Loki, President Loki, kid Loki, Classic Loki and Alligator Loki.

The original Loki escapes with Classic, Kid, Alligator variants to fight with Alioth himself. On their way to fight Alioth, the group came across Mobius and Sylvie, who decides on a better plan of enchanting the Guardian of the Void.

Sylvie and Loki move ahead with their plan while Mobius returns to TVA using the Tempad. The duo try to enchant the Alioth, but the latter proves to be more powerful than expected.

So, Classic Loki creates a distraction and sacrifices himself while serving his glorious purpose. The distraction enables the Loki duo to successfully enchant the Alioth and open a gateway through the Void.

What is expected to happen in the sixth episode?

Kang finally made an appearance in Loki's Finale as He Who Remains (Image via Marvel)

In the Finale, the mystery of the TVA and the arrival of the big baddies are expected. However, the main villain played by Jonathan Majors is credited as "He Who Remains." The Finale shows the horrors of Multiversal war and an official introduction to the Multiverse that is expected to open in Multiverse of Madness.

The series ends on a cliffhanger with more questions than answers. So, viewers now have to wait for Doctor Stranger: Multiverse of Madness or Loki Season 2 to get all the answers.

