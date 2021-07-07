Loki Episode 5: Alioth, Thanos Copter, and “President Loki” reveals leave Twitter in awe

Loki Episode 5 was burdened with the “glorious purpose” of packing the most Easter eggs in the series so far. The end-credit scene from the previous episode introduced four new Loki variants, “Kid Loki,” “Classic Loki,” “Boastful Loki,” and “Alligator Loki.”
The latest episode includes ten more variants and gives a brief backstory to Rich E Grant’s Classic Loki and Kid Loki (played by Jack Veal). Episode 5 also finally showcased “President Loki.”
Viewers also got to see another “female Loki” variant, who remained unnamed in the episode. Fans, though, got a good look at the most surprising Loki variant, Alligator Loki.
Here’s how fans are reacting to the insane Easter eggs in Loki Episode 5
These Easter eggs spawned off several hilarious memes on the internet.
Alioth
Alioth is a cloud-like entity that is “trans-temporal” and exists as a giant purple cloud across divergent realities. It devours everything that exists in its vicinity, as shown in the episode.
In the comics, this entity was allegedly the first to break free from the flow of time. The comics also had Alioth associated with “Kang, the Conqueror,” suspected by fans to be the person behind TVA’s origin.
Furthermore, the Marvel character’s web page mentions that Alioth’s temporal energy prevents people from getting to a timeline before it existed. The entity also grows in size after consuming everything in a specific timeline.
Thanos Copter
A yellow helicopter with “Thanos” written on it in bold could be seen when the five variants of Loki traveled through the void to reach their base.
The helicopter, known as “Thanos Copter,” made its first appearance in the Spidey Super Stories #39 (1979) comics. Thanos used the chopper to attack Hellcat to acquire the Tesseract.
This version of the Thanos Copter could potentially be from Classic Loki’s timeline, which is likely to be based on the Journey into Mystery Vol 1 #85 (1962) comic. This is further backed by the fact that Episode 5 was titled “Journey into Mystery.”
President Loki
This variant is likely to be based on the “Vote Loki (2016) #1” issue. The comic dealt with Loki’s ploy to become the elected president of the United States.
In the episode, it is established that President Loki leads a faction which is after the four Loki variants.
Episode 5 also establishes that “Boastful Loki” betrays the other variants by giving their location to President Loki, who then double-crosses the former.
In light of Episode 5’s crucial ending, all eyes are now on the finale, Episode 6, as fans await further adventures of the “God of Mischief.” They will have to wait another week before seeing the conclusion and discovering the mystery behind TVA’s creator.