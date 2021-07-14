Loki Episode 6: Jonathan Majors' 'Kang, the Conqueror," steals the show in a power-packed finale

The “Loki” series finale flipped fan expectations and brought “Kang, the Conqueror” right at the beginning of Episode 6. Previously, fans had expected the famed antagonist to arrive in a post-credit scene or have a glimpse into the episode. However, the series surprised everyone by having Jonathan Majors for almost the entire runtime.

According to Deadline exclusive, Loki showrunner Michael Waldron has signed a deal that includes the show’s second season. Waldron was also the head writer for “Doctor Strange.”

Spider-Man and Doctor Strange in "Avengers: Infinity War." (Image Via Marvel Studios)

The last episode of Loki Season 1 also gave a glimpse of how the multiverse was opened. Loki episode 6 also left us in the cliffhanger for Season 2 and in anticipation of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness.”

How fans react to the insane finale of “Loki” in Episode 6 featuring “Kang, the Conqueror”

Jonathan Majors as "He Who Remains"/ "Kang" in Episode 6. (Image via Disney+/Marvel)

Though Jonathan Majors, of "Lovecraft County" fame, is credited in Episode 6 as “He Who Remains,” the character does refer to his variants as “Conqueror.” Furthermore, he also confirms his origin as “Nathaniel Richards” when he mentions that he is a scientist from the 31st Century. In the comics, Nathaniel Richards is a descendant of Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four superhero group.

Reaction to "He Who Remains (Kang, the Conqueror)"

And just like that, LET THERE BE KANG!!! pic.twitter.com/drZWNOnCsV — Hayden Palmer (@HaydenGPalmer) July 14, 2021

Kang being the most chill caracther in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/RXWoIEHcab — Francisco (@Francis32748807) July 14, 2021

- Me seeing Kang the conquer statue pic.twitter.com/1gsPfoqMtr — MrFujiFudge (@MrFujiFudge) July 14, 2021

Everyone who theorised it being kang #loki pic.twitter.com/d002RqxaF3 — Ryan (@RyanPayner) July 14, 2021

The way I’m already in love with Johnathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. And we’re only gonna get more/scarier versions of him!! #Loki #Kang pic.twitter.com/DiHG8mhplm — Blake 🤍🖤LOKI Spoilers (@ProwlerGambino) July 14, 2021

The finale episode also showcased the Multiverse fully branching out, which completely changed the realities. This ending is a direct origin of the events in the upcoming ‘What-If’ Disney+ series and the sequel of “Doctor Strange (2016).”

Reaction to "Freed Timeline"

people has to watch this show before they get into doctor strange's multiverse of madness because look at what they STARTED HERE pic.twitter.com/LEwsjlaflT — anj is ia | calahan skogman's cult (@skogmancalahan) July 14, 2021

Dr strange trying to figure if Wanda or Loki started it first. #Loki pic.twitter.com/sixzHgrHrW — odinson? (@saidee_marie) July 14, 2021

ALL THE VOICES BEING OVERLAPPED IS PROBABLY BECAUSE THE MULTIVERSE IS OPEN NOW OMG pic.twitter.com/xbiyNZqVCr — billa ४ loki era (@616sLOKI) July 14, 2021

#Loki spoiler. i really feel bad for Doctor Strange. pic.twitter.com/F1KC7so5Ha — Surajit Das (@knownassurajit) July 14, 2021

doctor strange really has to fix all this mess.. pic.twitter.com/tsoNTbTkf6 — ✪↯ (@616soldat) July 14, 2021

The ending of Episode 6 thus spawned off several memes on Twitter regarding how Doctor Strange will have to mitigate the dangers of the “Freed multiverse.” Other memes on how Mobius’ fondness of 90’s ‘Jet Skis’ was never brought to light in the finale were also shared by fans.

Korg with Deadpool from "Free Guy" Reaction video. (Image via Facebook/RyanReynolds)

Some fans also speculated that this is how the MCU would bring Deadpool from Fox’s X-Men universe. Furthermore, fans also expect to see Dr. Strange, Scarlet Witch, and Loki in the upcoming film as the “sorcery trio.”

Season 1’s end also teased the return of Loki in a confirmed Season 2. Episode 6 increased fans’ anticipation for the upcoming movies featuring Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, respectively. Both the titular characters are expected to indulge in multiversal travels in their separate films.

Loki Episode 6 served as the stepping stone to several MCU properties in Phase 4, and now fans are waiting to see a glimpse of the “freed” Multiverse in the trailer of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Edited by Srijan Sen