Create
Notifications
×

Where to watch Shark Week 2021 online? Schedule, airtime, streaming details, and more 

Discovery
Discovery's Shark Week is airing between July 11 and July 18 (Image via Discovery)
Ashim
ANALYST
comments icon
Feature
Modified 2021-07-11T15:28:01+05:30

Discovery's annual Shark Week returns today with lots of new specials on the Jaws. Shark Week 2021 will mark the 33rd anniversary of the original Shark Week, which premiered in July 1988, and featured just ten episodes.

The latest Shark Week is expected to bring in a plethora of specials on deadly ocean predators with a total run time of 45 hours. Apart from airing on Discovery, some of Shark Week will be featured exclusively on Discovery+.

Discovery's Shark Week 2021: Streaming details, schedule, and more

When is Shark Week airing?

Shark Week will kick off today at 8 PM (Image via Discovery)
Shark Week will kick off today at 8 PM (Image via Discovery)

The first special of Shark Week 2021 is premiering on July 11, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. (ET) on Discovery and Discovery+. It will last for a week by reaching its climax on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 10:00 p.m.

Also read: When does Twilight come out on Netflix?

Who is hosting this year's Shark Week?

Tiffany Haddish does Shark Week (Image via Discovery)
Tiffany Haddish does Shark Week (Image via Discovery)

Discovery announces the names of the hosts of Shark Week every year before the premiere. For this year's Shark Week, celebrities like Tiffany Haddish, Snoop Dogg, William Shatner, Brad Paisley, David Dobrik, and more are featuring or hosting the event.

Also read: "Not watching Shark Week anymore"

Where to watch or stream Shark Week?

Shark Week will air daily between July 11 and July 18 from 8:00 p.m. onwards. Viewers can tune into Discovery Channel to catch a glimpse of the documentaries and specials on ocean predators.

The viewers can also stream the shark event on Discovery+ and Discovery Go. However, to watch on Discovery Go, viewers have to buy a TV Subscription first, while Discovery+ is an independent platform and demands a separate subscription.

Fans can also stream the episodes on platforms like Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. But to watch Discovery+ exclusive content, viewers have to subscribe to the platform.

Also read: "Is he gonna feed his friends to them?"

The full schedule of Shark Week on Discovery Channel?

Full Schedule of Shark Week (Image via Discovery)
Full Schedule of Shark Week (Image via Discovery)

July 11

  • 8 PM - Crikey! It's Shark Week
  • 9 PM - Tiffany Haddish does Shark Week
  • 10 PM - Jackass Shark Week
  • 11 PM - Josh Gates Tonight

July 12

  • 8 PM - Air Jaws: Going for Gold
  • 9 PM - Jaws Awakens: Phred vs. Slash
  • 10 PM - Expedition Unknown: Shark trek
  • 11 PM - Josh Gates Tonight

July 13

  • 8 PM - Mothersharker
  • 9 PM - Brad Paisley's Shark Country
  • 10 PM - Spawn of El Diablo
  • 11 PM - Josh Gates Tonight

July 14

  • 8 PM - Mechashark
  • 9 PM - The Real Sharknado
  • 10 PM - Return to the lair of the Great White
  • 11 PM - Josh Gates Tonight

July 15

  • 8 PM - Dr. Pimple Popper pops Shark Week
  • 9 PM - Sharkadelic Summer 2
  • 10 PM - Mega Jaws of Bird Island
  • 11 PM - Josh Gates Tonight

July 16

  • 8 PM - Ninja Sharks 2: Mutants Rising
  • 9 PM - Monster Sharks of Andros Island
  • 10 PM - Mystery of the Black Demon Shark

11 PM - I was prey: Terrors from the deep July 2 17

  • 8 PM - Return to Shark Vortex
  • 9 PM - Shark Week best in show
  • 10 PM - I was prey: Shark Week 2021

July 18

  • 10 PM - Shark Academy

Also read: How to watch Black Widow online in India and Southeast Asia?

All exclusive specials of Shark Week on Discovery+

July 11

  • Sharkbait With David Dobrik
  • Shark Academy
  • Shark Rumble

July 12

  • Stranger Sharks
  • Shark Academy

July 13

  • Great White comeback
  • Shark Academy
  • FIN

July 14

  • Tiger Queen
  • Shark Academy

July 15

  • Raging Bulls
  • Shark Academy

July 16

  • Extinct or Alive: Jaws of Alaska
  • Shark Academy

July 17

  • Rogue Tiger Shark: The hunt for Lagertha

July 18

  • The Great Hammerhead Stakeout

Also read: Where to watch Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth online?

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी