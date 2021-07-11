Where to watch Shark Week 2021 online? Schedule, airtime, streaming details, and more 

Discovery's annual Shark Week returns today with lots of new specials on the Jaws. Shark Week 2021 will mark the 33rd anniversary of the original Shark Week, which premiered in July 1988, and featured just ten episodes.

The latest Shark Week is expected to bring in a plethora of specials on deadly ocean predators with a total run time of 45 hours. Apart from airing on Discovery, some of Shark Week will be featured exclusively on Discovery+.

Who said sharks can't fly? ଘ🦈ଓ



Have you spotted the Shark Week blimp? Share your photos and videos using #SharkWeek! It all starts TOMORROW on @Discovery and streaming on @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/ooKhqHlPht — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 11, 2021

Discovery's Shark Week 2021: Streaming details, schedule, and more

When is Shark Week airing?

Shark Week will kick off today at 8 PM (Image via Discovery)

The first special of Shark Week 2021 is premiering on July 11, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. (ET) on Discovery and Discovery+. It will last for a week by reaching its climax on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 10:00 p.m.

Also read: When does Twilight come out on Netflix?

Who is hosting this year's Shark Week?

Tiffany Haddish does Shark Week (Image via Discovery)

Discovery announces the names of the hosts of Shark Week every year before the premiere. For this year's Shark Week, celebrities like Tiffany Haddish, Snoop Dogg, William Shatner, Brad Paisley, David Dobrik, and more are featuring or hosting the event.

This might be the Vlog Squad's wildest adventure yet.🛥



Sharkbait with @daviddobrik premieres Sunday on@discoveryplus to help kickoff #SharkWeek. https://t.co/YirR8IvIGx pic.twitter.com/XZ4qV3VVeF — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 11, 2021

Also read: "Not watching Shark Week anymore"

Where to watch or stream Shark Week?

Shark Week will air daily between July 11 and July 18 from 8:00 p.m. onwards. Viewers can tune into Discovery Channel to catch a glimpse of the documentaries and specials on ocean predators.

The viewers can also stream the shark event on Discovery+ and Discovery Go. However, to watch on Discovery Go, viewers have to buy a TV Subscription first, while Discovery+ is an independent platform and demands a separate subscription.

Fans can also stream the episodes on platforms like Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. But to watch Discovery+ exclusive content, viewers have to subscribe to the platform.

Also read: "Is he gonna feed his friends to them?"

The full schedule of Shark Week on Discovery Channel?

Full Schedule of Shark Week (Image via Discovery)

July 11

8 PM - Crikey! It's Shark Week

9 PM - Tiffany Haddish does Shark Week

10 PM - Jackass Shark Week

11 PM - Josh Gates Tonight

July 12

8 PM - Air Jaws: Going for Gold

9 PM - Jaws Awakens: Phred vs. Slash

10 PM - Expedition Unknown: Shark trek

11 PM - Josh Gates Tonight

July 13

8 PM - Mothersharker

9 PM - Brad Paisley's Shark Country

10 PM - Spawn of El Diablo

11 PM - Josh Gates Tonight

July 14

8 PM - Mechashark

9 PM - The Real Sharknado

10 PM - Return to the lair of the Great White

11 PM - Josh Gates Tonight

July 15

8 PM - Dr. Pimple Popper pops Shark Week

9 PM - Sharkadelic Summer 2

10 PM - Mega Jaws of Bird Island

11 PM - Josh Gates Tonight

July 16

8 PM - Ninja Sharks 2: Mutants Rising

9 PM - Monster Sharks of Andros Island

10 PM - Mystery of the Black Demon Shark

11 PM - I was prey: Terrors from the deep July 2 17

8 PM - Return to Shark Vortex

9 PM - Shark Week best in show

10 PM - I was prey: Shark Week 2021

July 18

10 PM - Shark Academy

Also read: How to watch Black Widow online in India and Southeast Asia?

All exclusive specials of Shark Week on Discovery+

July 11

Sharkbait With David Dobrik

Shark Academy

Shark Rumble

July 12

Stranger Sharks

Shark Academy

July 13

Great White comeback

Shark Academy

FIN

July 14

Tiger Queen

Shark Academy

July 15

Raging Bulls

Shark Academy

July 16

Extinct or Alive: Jaws of Alaska

Shark Academy

July 17

Rogue Tiger Shark: The hunt for Lagertha

July 18

The Great Hammerhead Stakeout

Boat tour anyone? 🛥



See how the #SharkAcademy recruits are living in tight quarters while they compete for the ultimate prize.



Start streaming #SharkWeek’s first series TOMORROW on @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/LUriuOrBHu — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 11, 2021

Also read: Where to watch Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth online?

Edited by Srijan Sen