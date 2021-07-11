Where to watch Shark Week 2021 online? Schedule, airtime, streaming details, and more 

Discovery's annual Shark Week returns today with lots of new specials on the Jaws. Shark Week 2021 will mark the 33rd anniversary of the original Shark Week, which premiered in July 1988, and featured just ten episodes.
The latest Shark Week is expected to bring in a plethora of specials on deadly ocean predators with a total run time of 45 hours. Apart from airing on Discovery, some of Shark Week will be featured exclusively on Discovery+.
Discovery's Shark Week 2021: Streaming details, schedule, and more
When is Shark Week airing?
The first special of Shark Week 2021 is premiering on July 11, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. (ET) on Discovery and Discovery+. It will last for a week by reaching its climax on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 10:00 p.m.
Who is hosting this year's Shark Week?
Discovery announces the names of the hosts of Shark Week every year before the premiere. For this year's Shark Week, celebrities like Tiffany Haddish, Snoop Dogg, William Shatner, Brad Paisley, David Dobrik, and more are featuring or hosting the event.
Where to watch or stream Shark Week?
Shark Week will air daily between July 11 and July 18 from 8:00 p.m. onwards. Viewers can tune into Discovery Channel to catch a glimpse of the documentaries and specials on ocean predators.
The viewers can also stream the shark event on Discovery+ and Discovery Go. However, to watch on Discovery Go, viewers have to buy a TV Subscription first, while Discovery+ is an independent platform and demands a separate subscription.
Fans can also stream the episodes on platforms like Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. But to watch Discovery+ exclusive content, viewers have to subscribe to the platform.
The full schedule of Shark Week on Discovery Channel?
July 11
- 8 PM - Crikey! It's Shark Week
- 9 PM - Tiffany Haddish does Shark Week
- 10 PM - Jackass Shark Week
- 11 PM - Josh Gates Tonight
July 12
- 8 PM - Air Jaws: Going for Gold
- 9 PM - Jaws Awakens: Phred vs. Slash
- 10 PM - Expedition Unknown: Shark trek
- 11 PM - Josh Gates Tonight
July 13
- 8 PM - Mothersharker
- 9 PM - Brad Paisley's Shark Country
- 10 PM - Spawn of El Diablo
- 11 PM - Josh Gates Tonight
July 14
- 8 PM - Mechashark
- 9 PM - The Real Sharknado
- 10 PM - Return to the lair of the Great White
- 11 PM - Josh Gates Tonight
July 15
- 8 PM - Dr. Pimple Popper pops Shark Week
- 9 PM - Sharkadelic Summer 2
- 10 PM - Mega Jaws of Bird Island
- 11 PM - Josh Gates Tonight
July 16
- 8 PM - Ninja Sharks 2: Mutants Rising
- 9 PM - Monster Sharks of Andros Island
- 10 PM - Mystery of the Black Demon Shark
11 PM - I was prey: Terrors from the deep July 2 17
- 8 PM - Return to Shark Vortex
- 9 PM - Shark Week best in show
- 10 PM - I was prey: Shark Week 2021
July 18
- 10 PM - Shark Academy
All exclusive specials of Shark Week on Discovery+
July 11
- Sharkbait With David Dobrik
- Shark Academy
- Shark Rumble
July 12
- Stranger Sharks
- Shark Academy
July 13
- Great White comeback
- Shark Academy
- FIN
July 14
- Tiger Queen
- Shark Academy
July 15
- Raging Bulls
- Shark Academy
July 16
- Extinct or Alive: Jaws of Alaska
- Shark Academy
July 17
- Rogue Tiger Shark: The hunt for Lagertha
July 18
- The Great Hammerhead Stakeout
