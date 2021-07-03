When does Twilight come out on Netflix? Release date of all 5 films explored

After a long wait, The Twilight Saga is finally arriving on Netflix this month. It marks a major development regarding the vampire-themed movie series, which ended back in 2012.
The coming of the movies has created a noticeable buzz among the loyal fanbase of The Twilight Saga, popularly known as Twihards, Fanpires, or Twilighters.
Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for all five films of the Twilight series, and they are expected to arrive in the third week of July. All these movies featuring the fantasy-induced love story of Bella and Edward will become available on the same day.
The Twilight Saga: Streaming on Netflix, list of movies, and more
When is The Twilight Saga arriving?
The romantic fantasy movie series about vampires is arriving on Netflix on July 16th, and the first movie, Twilight, will stream from 12:01 AM (PT). The other films will also become available on the same day.
List of all the movies in the series
The Twilight Saga began in 2008 and included five films inspired by the novels written by author Stephenie Meyer. The vampire-themed movie series consists of the following films:
- Twilight (2008), directed by Catherine Hardwicke
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), directed by Chris Weitz
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), directed by David Slade
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), directed by Bill Condon
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012), directed by Bill Condon
Cast
The movie series had a principal ensemble cast with three main characters who appeared in every movie of The Twilight Saga.
- Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan
- Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen
- Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black
- Billy Burke as Charlie Swan
- Peter Facinelli as Carlisle Cullen
- Elizabeth Reaser as Esme Cullen
- Ashley Greene as Alice Cullen
- Kellan Lutz as Emmett Cullen
- Nikki Reed as Rosalie Hale
- Jackson Rathbone as Jasper Hale
Apart from the principal cast, the movie series included tons of secondary and recurring characters featured in other parts of the series.
It will be interesting to see the on-screen magic of the lead couple, Edward and Bella, once again, and the fans should get ready for a ride full of nostalgia.
