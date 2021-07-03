When does Twilight come out on Netflix? Release date of all 5 films explored

After a long wait, The Twilight Saga is finally arriving on Netflix this month. It marks a major development regarding the vampire-themed movie series, which ended back in 2012.

The coming of the movies has created a noticeable buzz among the loyal fanbase of The Twilight Saga, popularly known as Twihards, Fanpires, or Twilighters.

Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for all five films of the Twilight series, and they are expected to arrive in the third week of July. All these movies featuring the fantasy-induced love story of Bella and Edward will become available on the same day.

You don’t know how long I’ve waited for you...



to know that all five films in The Twilight Saga are coming to Netflix (in The US) on July 16! pic.twitter.com/fJ25Duu0VO — Netflix (@netflix) June 21, 2021

The Twilight Saga: Streaming on Netflix, list of movies, and more

When is The Twilight Saga arriving?

The fantasy movie series features a love triangle (Image via Netflix)

The romantic fantasy movie series about vampires is arriving on Netflix on July 16th, and the first movie, Twilight, will stream from 12:01 AM (PT). The other films will also become available on the same day.

Also read: When does Amazon's Cinderella starring Camila Cabello come out? : Release date, cast, and everything you need to know

List of all the movies in the series

The Twilight Saga has five movies (Image via Netflix)

The Twilight Saga began in 2008 and included five films inspired by the novels written by author Stephenie Meyer. The vampire-themed movie series consists of the following films:

Twilight (2008), directed by Catherine Hardwicke

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), directed by Chris Weitz

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), directed by David Slade

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), directed by Bill Condon

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012), directed by Bill Condon

1. Twilight

2. The Twilight Saga: New Moon

3. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

4. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

5. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 https://t.co/Sl5SxN7lMs — THE TWILIGHT SAGA 🍎 (@Twilight) June 28, 2021

Also read: How many Halloween movies are there? The complete Michael Myers timeline to watch before Halloween Kills arrived

Cast

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart as Edward Cullen and Bella Swan, respectively (Image via Netflix)

The movie series had a principal ensemble cast with three main characters who appeared in every movie of The Twilight Saga.

Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan

Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen

Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black

Billy Burke as Charlie Swan

Peter Facinelli as Carlisle Cullen

Elizabeth Reaser as Esme Cullen

Ashley Greene as Alice Cullen

Kellan Lutz as Emmett Cullen

Nikki Reed as Rosalie Hale

Jackson Rathbone as Jasper Hale

Apart from the principal cast, the movie series included tons of secondary and recurring characters featured in other parts of the series.

It will be interesting to see the on-screen magic of the lead couple, Edward and Bella, once again, and the fans should get ready for a ride full of nostalgia.

Also read: Who is Idris Elba in The Suicide Squad? All about Superman's adversary as the latest trailer offers an exciting new glimpse

Edited by Ravi Iyer