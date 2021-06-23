Who is Idris Elba in The Suicide Squad? All about Superman's adversary as latest trailer offers an exciting new glimpse

Suicide Squad (2016) was declared a failure from a critical point of view. Even most DC fans have shown their dislike for the movie at moments. The main reason for the dislike was the lackluster plot and how the production studio handled the project.

Fans were hyped up again when Warner Bros. announced its association with James Gunn, especially after the Director's success with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

All the hype around The Suicide Squad was justified as everyone was blown away by the movie's first look and rebellion trailer. Warner Bros. has made fans happy as a new trailer for The Suicide Squad dropped recently.

The Suicide Squad (2021): New trailer, release date, cast, and more

Latest trailer

The movie's new trailer was even better than the previous one, with each character getting better screen time and dialogs. It also featured new gags, banter and action sequences.

Revelations about Idris Elba's character in The Suicide Squad

Idris Elba's Bloodsport was the main focus of the new trailer that also revealed his history with Superman. Bloodsport was serving a jail sentence for fatally injuring Superman with a kryptonite bullet.

There is also a chance that Superman's rival can lead the squad in Suicide Squad 2. Apart from Bloodsport, new scenes also featured Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, Rick Flag, Captain Boomerang and King Shark.

The new trailer for #TheSuicideSquad confirms that Bloodsport is in prison for putting Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet. pic.twitter.com/12PvOTN0AX — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 22, 2021

Release date

The Suicide Squad is dropping on July 30 in the UK (Image via Warner Bros.)

The new Suicide Squad movie is expected to release on July 30th, 2021, in the UK. USA will have to wait till August 6th.

Will The Suicide Squad release on HBO Max?

Warner Bros. has followed a recent trend of releasing their projects concurrently on its streaming platform and in theaters. Following the same trend, The Suicide Squad will also have a simultaneous USA release on HBO Max and theaters. US fans can stream the new DC project on HBO Max for 31 days after its release.

Cast

Margot Robbie plays Harley Quinn (Image via Warner Bros.)

The tenth DCEU film will feature an ensemble cast similar to its prequel:

Margot Robbie as Dr. Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn

Idris Elba as Robert DuBois / Bloodsport

John Cena as Peacemaker

Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag

Sylvester Stallone as King Shark (Voice-acting role)

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

Jai Courtney as George Harkness / Captain Boomerang

Peter Capaldi as the Thinker

What to expect?

King Shark has received lots of love from the fans (Image via Warner Bros.)

The plot for Suicide Squad will focus on assembling a cast of baddies to execute a heroic mission. All the characters will be as weird and funny as the first one, with a primary focus on Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Rick Flag, and Peacemaker, with the last one seen as a weird idiot and a total jerk Captain America of the DCEU.

Despite the main focus on the lead characters, it is the King Shark, voiced by Legendary Sylvester Stallone, who has received tremendous love from the fans. King Shark will be a comic-relief gentle giant in The Suicide Squad. It seems that James Gunn has perfectly blended absurdity and fun in the upcoming movie.

Most fans expect the movie to be better than the 2016 flick, with James Gunn donning the director's cap. All hope is on the director to replicate the success he had with Guardians of the Galaxy.

