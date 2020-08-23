Create
John Cena's role in The Suicide Squad revealed  

John Cena like he
John Cena like he's never been seen before (Pic Source: Warner Bros)
Karan Bedi
ANALYST
Modified 23 Aug 2020, 02:39 IST
News
John Cena is a 16-time WWE World Champion, who has conquered every challenge that came before him. Hollywood is a whole new ballgame, given that he has already been in quite a few films like Bumblebee and Playing with Fire. Last year, there were reports that he would have a role in The Suicide Squad. He was eventually cast in the film. Warner Bros. recently revealed the character that John Cena will play.

John Cena will play Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad 

At DC FanDome, Director, James Gunn, revealed a new trailer for the film, which officially showed John Cena's role as Peacemaker.

It's unclear how significant John Cena's role in the film will be. The film's humongous cast features Margot Robbie, who will reprise her role as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Alice Braga. With a cast like this, it'll be interesting to see where John Cena fits in.

While Cena is working hard in Hollywood, there's also a possibility that he could return to WWE at SummerSlam 2020. Cena teased it himself via Instagram.

Will "The Face of the WWE" finally return? Fans will have to tune in and find out this weekend.

Published 23 Aug 2020, 02:39 IST
WWE SummerSlam 2020 John Cena
