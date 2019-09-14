WWE News: John Cena officially joins the cast of Suicide Squad sequel

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 288 // 14 Sep 2019, 03:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The 16-time World Champ has joined the DC Universe!

John Cena will be appearing in the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel, it has been confirmed, following a tweet by director James Gunn.

The 16-time WWE Champion joins the likes of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and Peter Capaldi in the follow-up to the 2016 blockbuster.

Gunn tweeted out "Don't get too attached" - hashtagging #TheSuicideSquad, and releasing a photograph of 24 names, all of whom seem to have been cast in the upcoming movie.

There's no word as of yet as to which role John Cena will portray in the movie, but there have been rumors that the WWE legend will play Peacemaker - an agent of peace driven by an extremist form of pacifism that conversely makes him love peace so much that he would kill for it.

James Gunn previously cast another major WWE star in one of his movies, with Batista starring in Guardians of the Galaxy in what many consider his breakout role. The Superstar portrayed Drax, and became a huge fan favourite as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

John Cena's last WWE appearance

Meanwhile, the last time we saw John Cena inside the squared circle was way back at the RAW Reunion episode in July, where he teased the Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick - a hugely popular gimmick he reprised at WrestleMania 35.

On the Grandest Stage of Them All, Cena emerged in full rapper garb and lay waste to Elias, while The Usos were his verbal victims on the RAW Reunion.

Advertisement

As for John Cena's next appearance in WWE, nothing is confirmed - with the Leader of Cenation seemingly taking time away from the ring to embark on other ventures.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!