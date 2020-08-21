John Cena possibly reveals WWE return date

John Cena is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars. He has won the WWE Championship sixteen times, tying himself for the most reigns with The Nature Boy, Ric Flair. Outside of the WWE, John Cena is a huge movie star and philanthropist. He has granted the most number of wishes at the Make-A-Wish Foundation, with over 600 wishes.

John Cena possibl returning at WWE SummerSlam?

If you follow John Cena on Instagram, you know that he is known for posting cryptic images with no captions. One such image that John Cena posted suggested that he would return at WWE SummerSlam. The post has sent many fans into a frezi and they can't contain their excitement.

WWE's plans for the SummerSlam weekend were reported earlier, suggesting that Superstars would be making a return to the event. It looks like the company has planned an extensive weekend for the fans with the setup at the Amway Center. The setup looks to get fans LIVE on screens to give them an immersive experience. Many images and videos of the setup have been leaked online. If you haven't seen them yet, do check them out here.

John Cena was last seen in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 36. At the event, he went one on one with The Fiend Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Firefly Fun House Match. The match was a rematch of sorts between the two from WrestleMania 30.

Many fans and critics have given John Cena flak for not letting Wyatt go over at WrestleMania 30. The company tried to right that wrong this year when The Fiend picked up the win against John Cena at WrestleMania.

WWE SummerSlam has all the ingredients to become one of the biggest PPVs since the pandemic hit. The WWE Championship will be defended by Drew McIntyre when he steps in the ring against The Viper, Randy Orton.

John Cena's last opponent, The Fiend will be in action at the PPV when he challenges the Universal Champion, Braun Strowman in their third encounter. On last week's episode of SmackDown, we saw Strowman attack Alexa Bliss before The Fiend could appear. How will The Fiend retaliate this week?