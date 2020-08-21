[WATCH] Interesting backstage pictures of WWE ThunderDome revealed

Earlier this month, WWE confirmed the introduction of a "new state-of-the-start viewing experience" for fans that will enable the viewers to be a part of the weekly shows via the much-anticipated WWE ThunderDome. This idea will allow the WWE fans to be virtually present during RAW, SmackDown and PPVs, starting this week.

In an official statement released by WWE, the promotion confirmed that they are taking this step in order to ensure that fans are now involved in the shows. With an intention to make the experience more interactive, WWE have designed the instruction to deliver a better product.

Here's what the announcement read,

"WWE has a long history of producing the greatest live spectacles in sports and entertainment, yet nothing compares to what we are creating with WWE ThunderDome. This structure will enable us to deliver an immersive atmosphere and generate more excitement amongst the millions of fans watching our programming around the world."

Most recently, a few pictures of the WWE ThunderDome went viral on Twitter, and the entire setting looks quite interesting. The ring is surrounded by multiple screens on which the fans can be seen enjoying the match. Ryan Satin shared a few pictures on Twitter, and you can take a look at them here:

WWE moving to Amway Center in Orlando

Recently, it was confirmed that WWE have wrapped up the production of weekly shows from the Performance Center. Instead, RAW and SmackDown will now be produced at Amway Center in Orlando as WWE reportedly plan o bring back the live shows.

Introducing the WWE ThudnerDome was a part of this plan. Vince McMahon initially expected the fans to return by the time of SummerSlam. However, that couldn't happen amidst the growing cases of COVID-19. However, WWE found a good solution in the virtual return of fans in the arena and here's what Kevin Dunn -- WWE Executive Vice President, Television Production -- had to say,

"Like the NBA, we’re doing virtual fans, but we’re also creating an arena-type atmosphere. We won’t have a flat board, we’ll have rows and rows and rows of fans. We’ll have almost 1,000 LED boards, and it will recreate the arena experience you’re used to seeing with WWE. The atmosphere will be night and day from the Performance Center. This is going to let us have a WrestleMania-level production value, and that’s what our audience expects from us. We are also going to put arena audio into the broadcast, similar to baseball, but our audio will be mixed with the virtual fans. So when fans start chants, we’ll hear them."

WWE are now gearing up for the upcoming pay-per-view SummerSlam, scheduled to take place on Sunday. However, ThudnerDome will be introduced in the WWE programming right from the coming episode of SmackDown.