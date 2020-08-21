This weekend is set to become one of the most awaited WWE weekends since the COVID-19 pandemic crippled the sporting world. The company has shifted from its Performance Center to the Amway Center and set up the ThunderDome experience.

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will be the first to debut the WWE ThunderDome experience. Many images and videos have been leaked regarding the setup. If you haven't gotten a chance to view them, you can check them out here.

Update on WWE Superstars returning

WrestleVotes, on its Twitter handle, recently reported that a few WWE Superstars are set to return to WWE TV. The tweet also stated that WWE has many "cool things" planned for the weekend.

Heard that throughout the weekend, WWE has things planned that are “different but pretty cool”.



They are treating this ThunderDome as a restart of sorts. Expect a return or 2 along with some new storylines ideas. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 21, 2020

Heard that throughout the weekend, WWE has things planned that are “different but pretty cool”. They are treating this ThunderDome as a restart of sorts. Expect a return or 2 along with some new storylines ideas.

The upcoming weekend has gotten all WWE fans excited. A new arena, a different setup and now returns, what more could a fan want. The company has gone out of its way to make sure that fans get the best experience and are entertained for The Biggest Party Of The Summer.

At WWE SummerSlam on Sunday, Drew McIntyre will put his WWE Championship on the line against The Viper, Randy Orton. The Apex Predator has "killed" many legends with Punt Kick in the past few weeks. McIntyre will be looking at retribution for these legends and putting Orton in his place.

Also at the PPV, The Fiend Bray Wyatt will challenge Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship. The two WWE Superstars have met twice before with each picking up a win on every occasion. On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, The Monster Among Men attacked Alexa Bliss before The Fiend showed up. It will be interesting to see how the feud develops on the go-home show for WWE SummerSlam.

Asuka will have to pull double duty at the PPV when she challenges Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship and Sasha Banks for the RAW Women's Championship in separate matches.