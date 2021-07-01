When does Amazon's Cinderella starring Camila Cabello come out? : Release date, cast and everything you need to know 

The teaser for Amazon's highly anticipated Cinderella adaptation starring Camila Cabello has finally dropped online amid extensive fanfare. There have been many iterations of Cinderella worldwide, and the fairy tale is getting another adaptation this time.

The new Cinderella movie is officially set to arrive in September this year on Amazon Prime Video after multiple delays. The official poster and teaser of Cinderella was unveiled today on Twitter:

Soon everyone is going to know her name. ✨ Watch the First Look of #CinderellaMovie. Coming to @PrimeVideo September 3. pic.twitter.com/euxY6YkzUc — Cinderella (@Cinderella) June 30, 2021

All you need to know about Amazon's Cinderella (2021)

Release date

Amazon's Cinderella is dropping on September 3, 2021 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Cinderella will have a worldwide digital release on September 3, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. No official announcement has been made about the theatrical release, and the movie is unlikely to have one.

Also read: What's coming to Netflix in July 2021? Complete list of movies, TV, and original series

Cast of Cinderella (2021)

Camila Cabello is making her debut through Cinderella (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The famous Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello is making her movie debut by playing the titular role of Cinderella in the movie. Billy Porter is playing Fab G, the fairy godparent. Cinderella features Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine, and Pierce Brosnan as Vivian, Prince Robert, and King Rowan respectively.

Apart from the primary cast, Cinderella also features the following:

Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice

Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer as the Stepsisters

John Mulaney as John

James Corden as James

Romesh Ranganathan as Romesh

Missy Elliott as Town Crier

Also read: Who is Idris Elba in The Suicide Squad? All about Superman's adversary as latest trailer offers an exciting new glimpse

What to expect from Cinderella (2021)

Billy Porter's Fab G seems like a fun take on a fairy character (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The musical rom-com is inspired by the original fairy tale plot, but it is expected to bring its own variation and twist. Fans can expect to see a comical take on the profound story of a girl who is getting oppressed by her stepmother and stepsisters.

The movie's lead, Camila Cabello, is reportedly working on the songs in the movie. It will be interesting to see how director Kay Cannon's vision will reenact Cinderella's magic on-screen with refreshing songs and music.

Also read: How many Halloween movies are there ? The complete Michael Myers timeline to watch before Halloween Kills arrived

Edited by Ashish Yadav