What's coming to Netflix in July 2021? Complete list of movies, TV, and original series

June 2021 has been a hectic month for Netflix, with all the new releases and many more to come. Fans have already overseen the release of the Sailor Moon movies, Lupin Part 2, Sweet Tooth, Awake, and many more.

There are still many releases like Rick and Morty Season 5, Sex Life Season 1, Too hot to handle, and more that will make their entry in the upcoming days.

With June's schedule for Netflix almost entirely occupied for fans, Netflix has already announced the projects, whether original or acquired, arriving on Netflix in July 2021.

Upcoming Netflix projects in July 2021

Young Royals

Young Royals - Netflix (Image via Netflix)

Young Royals is a teen movie about a young prince who chooses between his love life and royal duties. It's a classic take on teen dramas featuring rebellion and love. The Swedish drama is dropping on Netflix on July 1st, 2021.

Audible

Audible will follow a sad yet struggling story of a Deaf Footballer (Image via Netflix)

A nice take on a deaf high school football player who is trying to come to terms with his friend's suicide while waiting for an important game in his life. Audible drops on Netflix on July 1st, 2021.

Fear Street Trilogy

Fear Street trilogy is ready to give chills to fans (Image via Netflix)

The Fear Street trilogy is dropping on Netflix on July 2021. All three movies will be set in different timelines while interconnecting with each other through some medium.

Fear Street Part one 1994

Part one is dropping on Netflix on July 2nd, 2021

Fear Street Part two 1978

Set in 1978, the prequel in the series will be released on July 9th, 2021.

Fear Street Part three 1666

The final part of the trilogy event, Fear Street Part three 1666, will arrive on Netflix on July 16th, 2021.

Haseen Dilruba

Tapsee Pannu is the main lead in Haseen Dilruba (Image via Netflix)

An Indian thriller entangled with mystery, murder, and love is dropping on Netflix on July 2nd.

The 8th Night

The 8th Night on Netflix (Image via Netflix)

Another treat for fans of the horror genre, The 8th Night is making its entry to Netflix on July 2nd. The South Korean Mystery thriller is another international project for Netflix.

Big Timber

Big Timber is a reality TV and documentary show that follows a Canadian sawmill owner and his dangerous lifestyle. The new Netflix show will be up on July 2nd.

Mortel

The French fantasy drama series is returning to Netflix for its second season on July 2nd, 2021.

We The People

This is an animated series of music videos that aims to teach civics to the viewers. Barack and Michelle Obama are also going to be a part of the Netflix series dropping on July 4th, the US Independence Day.

Dogs

Dogs will capture the beauty of humankind's best friend (Image via Netflix)

Fans can look forward to another season of Dogs, a Netflix documentary series about everyone's best friend. It will be dropping on July 7th.

Cat People

Cat People emphasizes that cats are not just mean (Image via Netflix)

After a documentary series on dogs, Netflix will be paying tribute to another adorable pet that rules the human race with an iron first. Releasing on July 7th, Cat People will capture feel-good stories about cats and their humans.

The War Next-Door

This is a Mexican campy comedy series about a feud between a newly shifted Mexican family and their new neighbors. The War Next-Door will be coming to Netflix on July 7th.

Virgin River

The third season of the American romantic drama, starring Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge, will be released on Netflix on July 9th, 2021.

Biohackers

The follow-up to season 1 of the German sci-fi mystery thriller is arriving on July 7th, 2021.

Atypical

Atypical Season 4 is the last season of the teen dramedy series about 18-year-old Sam Gardner, who has autism spectrum disorder. Season 4 of the Netflix Teen series will drop on July 9th, 2021.

Naomi Osaka

A documentary series on emerging Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, who shot to fame globally after defeating Serena Williams in the 2018 US Open. The series will explore her personal as well as professional life and will arrive on July 13th.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Arriving on July 21nd, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans is a computer-animated science-fantasy adventure film based on the same name by Guillermo del Toro.

Other Upcoming Projects

Dynasty Warriors - Arriving on July 1st.

Generation 56k: Season 1 - Arriving on July 1st.

Hampstead (2017) - Arriving on July 1st.

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway - Arriving on July 1st.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 - Arriving on July 6th.

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon A Crime - Arriving on July 8th.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness: Season 1 - Arriving on July 8th.

How I Became a Superhero - Arriving on July 9th.

Ridley Jones - Arriving on July 13th.

Gunpowder Milkshake - Arriving on July 14th.

Never Have I Ever: Season 2 - Arriving on July 15th.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation - Arriving on July 23rd.

The Last Letter From Your Lover - Arriving on July 23rd.

Resort to Love - Arriving on July 29th.

Outer Banks: Season 2 - Arriving on July 30th.

The Last Mercenary - Arriving on July 30th.

With an exciting lineup of films and shows set to arrive on Netflix in July, viewers across the globe will certainly be spoilt for choice.

Edited by suwaidfazal