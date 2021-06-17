When does Luca come out on Disney+? Release date, cast, air time, and more

Pixar's latest project, "Luca," is arriving on the OTT platform Disney+ this Friday, and fans will be able to watch the new computer-animated feature at no extra cost.

However, before Luca arrives on Disney's OTT platform, fans can catch a glimpse of the movie through the teaser trailer, which was released on February 25th, 2021.

Here it is:

Pixar's journey started back in 1995 with the ground-breaking animated movie Toy Story, which still holds a special place in everyone's heart. Pixar's connection with its fans has grown stronger through movies like Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, WALL-E, Up, and many more.

Each Pixar film features a take on human emotions and bonds. Much like all other films, Luca will also have an emotional take on friendship. Additionally, Luca will also explore the fantasy and comedy genres.

Everything about Pixar's latest feature "Luca"

When is Luca releasing on Disney+?

Luca will have a digital release via Disney Plus (Image via Pixar)

Luca has already premiered at the Aquarium of Genoa in Italy on June 13th, 2021. However, Pixar's Luca will have an official US release through Disney+ on June 18th, 2021. Judging from previous Disney+ releases, it may arrive around midnight (PT)/3:00 A.M. (ET).

Is Luca free on Disney+?

As mentioned already, Disney+ subscribers can watch the new animated feature at no additional cost. So, viewers have to buy a subscription of Disney+ first. Also, viewers can watch Luca by browsing the official website or application of Disney+ on their devices.

Will Luca be in theatres?

A theatrical release was planned before, but the plan was scrapped. So, Luca will only have a digital release in the US. Luca will release theatrically worldwide on a later release date, which is yet to be revealed.

Voice cast

Jacob Tremblay voices Luca in the movie (Image via instagram.com/jacobtremblay)

Pixar has produced 23 animated feature films, and Luca will be 24th on that list. Enrico Casarosa will be donning the directorial hat for the first time for Luca, which has a long voice cast:

Jacob Tremblay as Luca Paguro.

Jack Dylan Grazer as Alberto Scorfano.

Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo.

Marco Barricelli as Massimo Marcovaldo.

Saverio Raimondo as Ercole Visconti.

Maya Rudolph as Daniela Paguro.

Jim Gaffigan as Lorenzo Paguro.

Sandy Martin as Grandma Paguro.

Giacomo Gianniotti as Giacomo.

Marina Massironi as Mrs. Marsigliese.

Sacha Baron Cohen as Uncle Ugo.

What to expect from Luca?

Luca is Pixar's latest feature film (Image via Pixar)

Pixar's animated fantasy-comedy is a tale of friendship and bond with a weird take on supernatural elements. The movie is set between the 1950s and 1960s on the Italian Riviera, focusing on the central character of Luca Paguro.

Luca is a 13-year-old sea monster who explores the human world with his best friend, Alberto Scorfano.

What follows is the story of how Luca and his best friend assume the human form and try to mix up with other humans while exploring the town of Portorosso. It is a funny and emotional journey.

A still from Luca (Image via Pixar)

The movie was initially planned to have a theatrical release but is getting an OTT release instead. It will be interesting to see how audiences will react to the digital release of Luca.

