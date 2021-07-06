Where to watch Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth online? Streaming details, airtime, and more

Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth will kick off Nat Geo's ninth annual Sharkfest, which will last six weeks. Viewers can catch all the channel's content about sharks, including Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth, on their cable TV networks and online on various platforms globally.

As the show name implies, it will feature Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and renowned shark conservationist Valerie Taylor. The Marvel star will dive deep into the sea to learn about the sharks and seek answers about how these master hunters and humans can exist together.

Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth: Where to stream, premiere time, and more

When will Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth premiere?

A glimpse of Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth (Image via Nat Geo)

Nat Geo's one-off episode about sharks featuring Chris Hemsworth will premiere in the USA on July 5th, at 9:00 PM (ET), whereas in Australia, the show will premiere on July 5th at 7:30 PM AEST.

However, Sharkfest will kick off on July 12th at 8 PM (BST) in the UK.

Where to stream Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth?

Fans can catch the Nat Geo special on cable TV channels like Disney XD, Nat Geo, Nat Geo Mundo, and more. However, viewers who don't have any cable connection can catch the premiere of Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth on platforms like FuboTV, Sling TV, Vidgo, Hulu With Live TV, and Disney+.

What is Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth about?

Chris Hemsworth with Valerie Taylor (Image via Rotten Tomatoes)

Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth is part of Nat Geo's ninth Sharkfest, a series of specials on sharks that runs for six weeks. In the one-off episode, the "Cabin in the Woods" actor will go on an underwater journey with the legendary Valerie Taylor to explore the world of "Jaws" and learn more about them.

The Thor actor's journey will commence at Byron Bay near his home. Hemsworth and Taylor will uncover the dangerous territory of the sharks to know about their decreasing population.

The Nat Geo special will also explain how humans and sharks can remain together without disturbing one another.

Edited by Ravi Iyer