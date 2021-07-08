How to watch Black Widow online in India and Southeast Asia? Release date, streaming details, and more 

Marvel's Black Widow was initially slated for a global release on May 1, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted all release plans. Black Widow faced additional delays later in 2020 due to many box office risks and the closure of theaters.

After multiple postponements, the MCU film has finally been released theatrically in countries like Italy, Ireland, France, Belgium, Egypt, the UK, and more. In contrast, fans in Canada, the USA, Spain, Singapore, Denmark, and Turkey have to wait until Friday.

Apart from the theatrical release, the superhero flick starring Scarlett Johansson will be released on July 9, 2021, via Disney+. This article will discuss the streaming details, run time, and release of Black Widow in India and Southeast Asia.

When is Black Widow releasing?

Black Widow has either been released or is being released this week in most countries. However, its release in India is doubtful as most theaters across the country still have not received any clearance due to the COVID situation.

Apart from India, Black Widow has already been released in Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, and South Korea, while Singapore and Taiwan will see the release on July 9 and July 14.

Where to watch Black Widow online in India and Southeast Asia?

Disney+ is the only platform that will stream the upcoming Marvel movie through US$30 Premier Access. In India, Disney+ Hotstar features most of the Disney releases, but there has been no word about the release of Black Widow.

Black Widow will become available on Disney+ at no extra cost in October this year. So, Indian viewers can expect the movie's arrival on Disney+ Hotstar by the first or second week of October.

In other Southeast Asian countries that have Disney+ service will see the online release on July 9, 2021.

What is the running time of Black Widow?

The first MCU movie of Phase four is two hours 14 minutes (134 minutes) long.

The cast of Black Widow

The solo Avenger movie stars Scarlett Johansson in the titular role of Natasha Romanoff, with Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz playing other Black Widows. Stranger Things fame David Harbour is also featured in the movie as Red Guardian, a Russian equivalent of Captain America.

Black Widow also stars O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, and Ray Winstone as Rick Mason, Thaddeus Ross, and Dreykov. In addition to that, Olga Kurylenko portrays Dreykov's daughter, Taskmaster.

The movie is deemed a farewell film of MCU's beloved Assassin, Spy, and Avenger Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). After her departure, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) is expected to take on the mantle of Black Widow in the MCU.

