Where to watch Escape Room 2 online? Streaming details, release date, runtime and more 

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, popularly known as Escape Room 2, was another movie that faced multiple hurdles along its way. Originally scheduled for a release in April 2020, Escape Room 2 finally made it to the silver screen despite getting postponed and preponed multiple times.

Escape Room 2 was released in Australia on July 1st, 2021, while most countries will have to wait a little to catch the movie in theatres. As most production houses are going for the hybrid option these days, there is visible confusion among viewers regarding the movie's online release.

This article will try to answer all questions regarding the online release of Escape Room 2.

Escape Room 2: Release date, streaming, cast and many more?

When is Escape Room 2 coming out in the theatres?

The sequel to the 2019 movie is releasing on July 16 in the USA (Image via Sony)

As already mentioned, the sequel to the 2019 psychological horror-thriller has already been released in Australia, but Escape Room 2 is releasing on July 14th, 2021, in South Korea and Iceland.

There’s nothing like the feeling of warm sand beneath your feet. 🏖

Get tickets now for #EscapeRoomMovie: Tournament of Champions -- exclusively in movie theaters Thursday. 🎟: https://t.co/2EHNu0yjuZ pic.twitter.com/FmdaUcApRT — Escape Room (@Escape_Room) July 12, 2021

Fans in Hong Kong, Denmark, Italy, Portugal, Russia, and Ukraine will have to wait until July 15th, while the Escape Room sequel is slated for a Friday release in the USA, UK, Canada, and Ireland on July 16th.

Also read: Top 5 Sci-Fi movies on Netflix you must watch

Is Escape Room 2 available online?

Escape Room 2 is releasing exclusively in theatres (Image via Sony)

Sadly for all fans across the globe, the much-awaited psychological horror is not being released in a hybrid way, and viewers will have to pay a visit to their nearby theatres to watch the movie.

Normally, most production houses have either released the movies online or made them available for VOD within a month of theatrical release. So, viewers will have to wait for a final word from Sony.

Also read: How to watch Black Widow online in India and Southeast Asia?

Escape Room 2: Cast and Plot

Cast

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions has six primary cast members (Image via Sony)

Canadian actress Taylor Russell and American actor Logan Miller are reprising their respective roles as Zoey Davis and Ben Miller from the original movie. Apart from the two main characters, Escape Room 2 also features:

Indya Moore as Brianna Collier

Holland Roden as Rachel Ellis

Thomas Cocquerel as Nathan

Carlito Olivero as Theo

How long is Escape Room 2?

The running time of Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is one hour 28 minutes (88 minutes) long.

What to expect from Escape Room 2?

The plot of the movie will follow from where the prequel ended. Escape Room had two survivors, Zoey and Ben, who are set to go against Minos Escape Rooms Corporation, which was behind the escape rooms in the first film.

Things get horrible when both of them are again trapped in other escape rooms with the other survivors from the prequel. The movie will feature a similar psychological horror tone, while the survivors try to escape again.

In the end, it will interesting to see how the much-awaited movie fares at the Box office.

Also read: Where to watch Shark Week 2021 online?

Edited by Gautham Balaji