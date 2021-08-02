How many episodes of Money Heist season 5 will be there? Release date, cast, plot and all you need to know about the upcoming finale

The journey of one of Netflix's most popular shows, Money Heist, is coming to an end this year. Netflix previously announced that the final part would arrive in two volumes including 10 episodes. La casa de papel Volume 1 is eyeing a September release, while Volume 2 is expected to arrive in December this year.

The trailer for Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 is finally here after a long build-up. Earlier, official release dates for both volumes were also announced by Netflix. Today's article will discuss all the details about La casa de papel Part 5, Volume 1's release, cast, synopsis and more.

Money Heist: Everything about upcoming volumes of La casa de papel

Which Season of Money Heist is arriving on Netflix?

Money Heist Part 5 (Image via Netflix)

As already mentioned, Netflix is releasing Part 5 of the Spanish crime drama thriller Money Heist in two volumes. Many fans and websites (including Netflix) have addressed Part 5 as Season 5.

In contrast, the finale is a part of Money Heist Season 2. However, it doesn't matter how fans want to address their beloved heist drama show.

When did the official trailer drop?

Money Heist Part 5 (Image via Netflix)

Netflix dropped its official trailer for Volume 1 on August 2nd. Viewers can check out the official trailer for La casa de Papel Part 5 Volume 1 here:

When will both volumes of Money Heist Part 5 arrive?

As already mentioned, Volume 1 will be released in September, while Volume 2 will arrive in December. The official release dates for both volumes are given here:

Volume 1: September 3rd, 2021.

Volume 2: December 3rd, 2021.

How many episodes will be there?

Money Heist Part 5 will have a total of 10 episodes (Image via Netflix)

Money Heist Part 5 will have 10 episodes, with each volume consisting of five episodes.

Money Heist Part 5: Cast and synopsis

Cast and characters

Money Heist Part 5: Cast and characters(Image via Netflix)

La casa de papel Part 5 is expected to feature the following cast and characters:

Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo

Álvaro Morte as The Professor

Miguel Herrán as Rio

Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo

Pedro Alonso as Berlin

Jaime Lorente as Denver

Esther Acebo as Stockholm

Enrique Arce as Arturo Román

Fernando Cayo as Colonel Tamayo

Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo

Darko Peric as Helsinki

Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá

Luka Peroš as Marseille

Belén Cuesta as Manila

Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra

José Manuel Poga as Gandía

What to expect from Part 5?

Money Heist Part 5: Expected plot (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's Money Heist went viral during the pandemic and kept fans on their toes. It had a pretty straightforward plot that revolved around the Professor and his group planning and executing robberies.

However, it managed to pull off some of the greatest twists that featured betrayals, planning, plotting, brilliant action sequences and the group's fight for survival. Part 5 of the enormously popular Money Heist will feature the gang trapped at the Bank of Spain and their subsequent escape.

Volume 1 could also see the capture of the beloved Professor, with the group facing a potential downfall. The upcoming part will see fan-favorite characters falling apart with nowhere to go. Fans can also expect the rise of the gang's most powerful adversary, the Army, which was seen in the teaser and trailer.

Fans should be ready for an emotional and power-packed finale as the highly anticipated culmination of the worldwide hit nears closer.

