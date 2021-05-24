Money Heist Part 5: Release date, trailer, cast and all about Netflix Spanish thriller's next instalment

Earlier today, Netflix announced the release date for season 5 of its popular crime drama TV series “Money Heist.”

The Spanish crime drama debuted on the Spanish Network Antena 3 in May 2017 as “Le Casa de Papel,” which translates to The Paper House. However, Netflix acquired the series and named it Money Heist in late 2017.

Money Heist: Part 4 premiered in April 2020 on Netflix. However, the video-streaming platform announced earlier today that part 5 will be coming out in two volumes, with volume 1 scheduled to be released on September 3rd 2021.

Netflix released the above video on YouTube announcing the date for the two installments of part 5. Volume 1 is scheduled to be released on September 3rd while the second volume will be released a month later, i.e. on December 3rd 2021. The intense trailer features most of the series’ main characters.

La Casa de Papel / Money Heist is finally coming back!



Part 5: Volume 1 premieres September 3

Part 5: Volume 2 premieres December 3 pic.twitter.com/kHQfVhw84F — Netflix (@netflix) May 24, 2021

Additionally, fans will be excited to learn that multiple new faces are also joining the cast for part 5 of Money Heist. This includes Miguel Ángel Silvestre, who has previously featured in series such as "Sky Rojo" and "Sense 8." Another actor confirmed to be joining the cast is Patrick Criado, who is popular for his role in the series “Aguila Roja.”

The cast also includes the following returning actors:

Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo)

Álvaro Morte (The Professor)

Itziar Ituño (Lisbon)

Miguel Herrán (Rio)

Jaime Lorente (Denver)

Esther Acebo (Stockholm)

Enrique Arce (Arturo)

Darko Peric (Helsinki)

Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá)

Luka Peros (Marseille)

Belén Cuesta (Manila)

Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo)

Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo)

Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra)

José Manuel Poga (Gandía), and

Pedro Alonso (Berlín).

Money Heist's creator, Javier Gómez Santander had previously confirmed that part 5 would be the final installment of the series.

In recent weeks, multiple actors playing some of the key characters have posted vague posts on social media suggesting that the show is coming to an end.

Regardless, fans will have to wait a few more months to see how the popular Netflix series ends.