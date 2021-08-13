Top 5 Netflix shows that make you smarter

Online content on streaming sites like Netflix has configured its production catalogs to tailor an endless content stream for its subscribers.

Teen dramas and mindless comedies are rampantly available on television, proving why TV has been labeled the "idiot box." However, a fair chunk of content on streaming platforms feeds the audience's intellectual curiosity.

Entertaining and informative content does not have to be mutually exclusive. Both can be served at the same time, in the same show. That is exactly what several shows on Netflix do.

These Netflix shows will keep you engaged and leave you more informed

5) The Movies That Made Us

This docu-series on Netflix explores the influence of certain classic films on pop culture and general trends. "The Movies That Made Us" is directed by established documentary producer and director Brian Volk-Weiss (known for Down to Earth with Zac Efron and several comedy specials like Netflix's Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History).

Volk-Weiss has also directed the original series of this spin-off, The Toys That Made Us, which is also available on Netflix.

Each episode is 45-minutes and deals with the importance of a single film. The two seasons have eight episodes in total, which are available to stream on the platform.

4) Sherlock (BBC)

This is a British show produced by BBC. However, all four seasons are available on Netflix. Sherlock showcases a modern-day take on the iconic detective and explores the tales written by Arthur Conan Doyle with an entirely new perspective.

The series has massive followers and has thus propelled stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman into global stardom. The show was created by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffatt, who also helped create Dr. Who's modern-day continuation.

3) Black Mirror

This is a British anthology series that has garnered global recognition with its five seasons and one movie. The series was created by Charlie Brooker, where each episode explores sci-fi futures and dystopian societies.

Black Mirror's IMDB synopsis reads,

"An anthology series exploring a twisted, high-tech multiverse where humanity's greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide."

2) Ozark

This crime-thriller is one of the most interesting shows on Netflix, which explores money laundering and family drama. Ozark stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, and more.

The series has three seasons available to stream, with the fourth season expected in 2021. Ozark has won three Emmys, including one for Jason Bateman's direction in an episode.

1) Mindhunter

This series is a psychological thriller which is created by British playwright and screenwriter Joe Penhall.

Famed filmmaker David Fincher (of 2014's Gone Girl fame) and actress Charlize Theron (of 2017's Atomic Blonde fame) are also associated with Mindhunter as executive producers.

As of now, the series has two seasons on the platform.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

