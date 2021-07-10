"The Witcher: Season 2 Teaser Trailer" breakdown: Easter Eggs explained, theories, and what to expect

As expected, Netflix dropped “The Witcher: Season 2” teaser trailer at its WitcherCon streaming event, where they also announced an animated Witcher movie. The prequel movie is titled “Nightmare of the Wolf,” and will cover Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir’s story.

“The Witcher: Season 1” concluded with Ciri (played by Freya Allan) finally meeting Geralt (played by Henry Cavill), who was “destined” to protect the princess. The previous season’s finale left us after the “Battle of Sodden Hill,” where several mages and Northern Kingdoms battled against the Nilfgardian army.

Season 2 of The Witcher went through with its production amidst the pandemic despite several setbacks. Finally, the awaited season will release on December 17th, 2021. The animated prequel movie “Nightmare of the Wolf” will drop on August 23rd.

Here are all the things that the “The Witcher: Season 2” trailer teased and the theories it spawned:

The teaser trailer had a few Easter eggs and spawned several theories about how the second season will take shape.

8) Blood of Elves Story:

Ciri in the teaser, and "Blood of Elves" Book cover. (Image via: Netflix, Orbit Publications, CDPR)

“The Witcher” is based on the novel series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski. The first season covered two short stories, “The Last Wish” and “Sword of Destiny.” Thereby, the second season is confirmed to follow the “Blood of Elves” storyline.

In the book, Ciri is trained at the witchers’ keep, Kaer Morhen, where “School of the Wolf” is headquartered. “Blood of Elves” also deals with a powerful wizard, Rience, who was tasked to find Ciri.

Vilgefortz in Season 1. (Image via: Netflix)

The series is expected to have Rience’s master, “Vilgefortz of Roggeveen,” as the primary antagonist. Furthermore, the books also establish that Ciri is born with magical abilities and is a ‘source,’ who are the most powerful characters in the book series. Princess Ciri is also known to possess “Elder blood” in the novels, making her a target for many.

7) Kaer Morhen - The School of Wolves:

Geralt and Ciri arriving at Kaer Morhen in the teaser. (Image via: Netflix)

The teaser showcases Geralt taking Ciri to Kaer Morhen, the headquarters of “the school of wolves,” where Geralt was trained to be a "Witcher." According to the books, Ciri will receive similar training to defend herself.

6) Other Witchers - Lambert, Eskel, and Coen:

Geralt and Ciri meeting Lambert, Eskel, and Coen, in the teaser. (Image via: Netflix)

These three Witchers are associates of Geralt from the “school of wolves,” and are supposed to help train Ciri.

5) Vesemir:

Vesemir in "Nightmare of the Wolf," and "The Witcher: Season 2". (Image via: Netflix)

The teaser also gives us a glimpse of “Vesemir,” Geralt’s mentor and father figure. He was the most experienced Witcher in Kaer Morhen. Vesemir is one of the oldest surviving Witchers and will be featured as the lead in the upcoming animated movie.

In the books, Ciri refers to him as “Uncle Vesemir,” as she receives knowledge about monsters and potions from him.

4) Prophesy of elder blood:

Geralt and Ciri traveling to Kaer Morhen. (Image via: Netflix)

The Witcher book series mentions a prophecy laid by an elf called Ithlinne, which suggests that Cirilla (A.K.A. Swallow) can save all Elves against an apocalyptic ice age, which would kill all humans.

The prophecy and the fact that Ciri is a "source" with elder blood establish her importance in Netflix’s “The Witcher.”

3) Ciri’s Nightmares:

Ciri's nightmares showcased in the teaser. (Image via: Netflix)

The teaser trailer also shows glimpses of Ciri having nightmares. According to the books, a ‘source’ whose powers have already manifested will face trouble controlling them and have nightmares and potential mental illnesses.

2) Nivellen:

Nivellen in the teaser. (Image via: Netflix)

A glimpse of a man-beast is seen in the trailer, which is undoubtedly Nivellen. In the books, Nivellen was a cursed man who was transformed into a beast. His appearance in the trailer could also suggest a potential appearance from his lover, “Vereena,” a Bruxa (vampire).

1) Fringilla took Yennefer:

Fringilla and Yennefer in the teaser. (Image via: Netflix)

The teaser also showcases a shot of Tissaia De Vries and Geralt looking for Yennefer after fighting against the Nilfgardians in the Battle of Sodden Hill. The last shot of the trailer establishes the fate of Yennefer (played by Anya Chalotra) when she is greeted by Fringilla (played by Mimi Ndiweni), a Nilfgaardiann sorceress.

Apart from these Easter eggs, the teaser also included a shot of the iconic swords from "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" video game.

The two swords from WItcher 3 video game, referenced in the teaser. (Image via: Netflix)

The animated movie about Vesemir (played and voiced by Kim Bodnia) dropping in August could give more explanations about the prophecy and the lost mutagenic potions.

