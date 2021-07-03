What is the release date of The Witcher: Monster Slayer?

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is the next venture in the ever growing world of The Witcher series.

Starting off as books, the franchise got adapted into games and then went on to become a series on Netflix. With numerous plaudits across various avenues, The Witcher has captivated the minds of many. Now it's moving to the realm of mobile .

The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be an augmented reality game where players track down monsters from The Witcher universe and slay them with a variety of weapons and potions.

When does The Witcher: Monster Slayer release?

Image via CD Projekt RED

The Witcher: Monster Slayer was announced by CD Projekt RED in August of 2020. Nearly a year later, fans are finally receiving information on when they will be able to play this AR monster hunting game.

It will be arriving on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 with Android users being able to pre-register for the game through the Google Play Store. At this time, there is no indication of a pre-register for iOS, but it will be released on both stores the same day.

Thank you for joining us for our soft-launch, witchers!



Very soon we will have something special for you, so be ready!



As for now, the soft-launch version of The Witcher: Monster Slayer will still be available to everyone who has access to it. pic.twitter.com/kW0wdDcM52 — The Witcher: Monster Slayer (@TheWitcherMS) June 30, 2021

The premise of the game is to roam the real world, such as trainers do in Pokemon GO while iconic creatures from The Witcher series will appear before players as they battle for survival.

Quests will be given by NPCs while weapons and potions can be obtained to help players bolster their The Witcher: Monster Slayer journey.

In this upcoming free-to-play augmented reality experience, enchanting weapons with runes and learning useful spells to take advantage of monsters' weaknesses is the key to success.

Prepare your phones for the worldwide premiere of The Witcher: Monster Slayer — coming to iOS and Android for free on July 21st!



Android users can pre-register right now on the Google Play Store: https://t.co/wwzcA7PW4z



See you on the Path!#TheWitcherMonsterSlayer pic.twitter.com/rFfYXl6pIG — The Witcher: Monster Slayer (@TheWitcherMS) July 2, 2021

The combat is interactive and with CD Projekt Red known for their innovative gameplay, it looks like The Witcher: Monster Slayer is going to be around for a long time. Expect regular updates and in-game events once it goes live around the globe.

Fans of the series wait in anticipation for July 21, 2021. It will be available for Android and iOS devices, allowing players from all parts of the world to become a Witcher and rid the land of these evil monsters.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul