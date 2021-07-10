The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition will bring free DLCs inspired by the Netflix series

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition is set to be released later this year and will include free DLCs inspired by the live-action Netflix series.

Based on the Polish book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, the Witcher games revolutionized the RPG genre and firmly established CD Projekt Red as one of the best game developers in the industry.

The third game, titled The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, was released back in 2015 to massive success. The game subsequently received two major post-launch expansions: "Heart of Stone" and "Blood and Wine."

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year! Here's a sneak peek of our updated cover art.



Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix



More info coming soon!

Back in 2020, CD Projekt Red announced that Witcher 3 Wild Hunt will receive a massive next-gen update for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition's free DLCs will be available for all platforms

The television adaptation of the Witcher franchise was released on Netflix in 2019, with Henry “Superman” Cavill playing the titular role (Geralt of Rivia). The series received massive praise for its true-to-the-source adaptation.

The second season of The Witcher received an official release date (December 17th, 2021) and a brand new trailer during Friday’s Witchercon. The second season continues the story of the famed Witcher of the School of the Wolf, as he trains Ciri in Kaer Morhen.

What you've all been waiting for, Witcher family. Here's the first teaser trailer for Season 2, premiering December 17 on @netflix.

During the Witchercon, it was announced that The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition will receive free DLCs based on the Netflix show. While no details about the content are available right now, many fans think it has something to do with the game picking up armor based on the show's costumes.

CD Projekt Red also confirmed that the DLCs will be available for all platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The complete edition will be a free upgrade for all owners of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt.

- the next-gen update will be free for everyone who already owns the game

- the next-gen update will be free for everyone who already owns the game

- the DLCs are not exclusive to the next-gen version, they will be available for every version of the game (including PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

However, free DLCs aren’t the only thing that The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition will bring.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition and the implementation of ray-tracing

It has been over five years since the launch of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt. Since then, there have been a few notable advancements in game development technologies, with ray-tracing being one of them.

Ray-tracing utilizes a light ray reflection algorithm. This system traces each light ray to accurately depict light and reflections in video games.

While ray-tracing is far better than the industry's standard screenspace reflection, it is far more hardware intensive. However, Nvidia’s RTX series GPU, as well as the ray-tracing capabilities of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, are making the technology standard.

