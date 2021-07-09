Top 5 things to expect in the upcoming Witchercon

The Witchercon will take place across two live streams on 9 and 10 July, 2021. The stream is available on Netflix's official YouTube channel.

Going by the rumors, Witchercon might even become an yearly event in the future. This online celebration of the Witcher franchise will bring together developers and artists from several genres working on different Witcher projects.

The full list of events in the two Witchercon streams can be found on its official webpage.

Here is a rundown of the most important things in the Witchercon.

5) The Witcher: Blood Origins

The immediate catalyst for the Witchercon concept is clearly the Netflix show starring Henry Cavill. Rumors say that Netflix may already have greenlit five more seasons of the show.

There is also news of a limited series called ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’. The six-part spinoff will feature a hefty dose of Witcher lore, including the Aen Elle intrigue, the first ever witcher creation, and the origins of the iconic ‘Conjunction of The Spheres’, a pivotal event in the Witcher universe.

4) First look at next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3

CD Projekt Red is going to take up a major part of this debutant Witchercon. The highly anticipated next-gen upgrade to Witcher 3 is going to be a big draw for gamers in the upcoming Witchercon.

Before the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red had revealed that a next-gen remaster for The Witcher 3: The WIld Hunt is in the works. Witcher 3 still holds up very well visually, but the next-gen edition will nevertheless feature extra eye-candy flourish with ray-tracing, HDR, and optimization across the board. CD Projekt did not mention any additional story content, and the two expansions make it feature-complete as it is.

Once it drops, an equivalent next-gen upgrade will be available for free to all owners of the Steam version of the game.

3) The Witcher: Monster Slayer

Join us on July 9th at WitcherCon for a special The Witcher: Monster Slayer panel - Live the life of a Witcher!https://t.co/Fdu7J6qNUk pic.twitter.com/3jikxGXKwk — The Witcher: Monster Slayer (@TheWitcherMS) July 7, 2021

A new augmented-reality mobile game from Spokko, a CD Projekt subsidiary, is going to have its showcase panel in both live-streams of this Witchercon.

‘The Witcher: Monster Slayer’ is essentially an application of the ‘Pokemon GO’ formula to the Witcher franchise. Only instead of catching pokemons, the player will be hunting post-conjunction creatures, witcher-style. The game is going to be a free-to-play release on iOS and Android, coming 21 July, 2021.

2) The Witcher: Nightmare of The Wolf

Since the Witchercon is supposed to cover all things Witcher, there is certainly going to be talk about the upcoming anime. ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of The Wolf’ is an anime movie from Studio Mir, the studio behind Legend of Korra as well as the recent Dota 2 anime.

It has actually been in production for a while, as Lauren Hissrich revealed in a tweet following the anime’s announcement on 22 January, 2020. For reference, Lauren Hissrich is the executive producer in the spinoff series, Blood Origin.

‘The Witcher: Nightmare of The Wolf’ is supposed to be a prequel following the footsteps of Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor and the oldest living member of the Wolf school of witchers. The casting has not yet been revealed, but Douglas Cockle’s presence in Witchercon might indicate the possibility of him voicing Geralt in the movie.

1) Possible reveal of a new Witcher game

At the end of The Witcher 3, an in-game message prompts that the story of Geralt of Rivia has come to an end. The Blood and Wine expansion also goes the extra mile to give Geralt a bittersweet sendoff. As CD Projekt Red has also confirmed elsewhere, this was the final Witcher game featuring Geralt.

However, they still own the Witcher IP, so another game is not exactly beyond the realm of possibilities. It will likely not feature Geralt of Rivia as the main character, or be a sequel to the current trilogy. Nonetheless, there is still much to explore in the Witcherverse.

Fans of the series have also long been vocal about a modernized remaster of the first game, which is very rough around the edges today despite its brilliance back then.

Given how CD Projekt are still hard at work patching up Cyberpunk 2077, an all-new game is most likely not in development yet. It could be in the future production pipeline, and the Witchercon is the perfect place to generate hype. After all, CD Projekt could do well with the good favour of its otherwise loyal fanbase after the disastrous Cyberpunk 2077 release last year.

