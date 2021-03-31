CD Projekt exec says Cyberpunk 2077 is close to coming back to the PlayStation Store

One of the biggest stories in the AAA game space of 2020, Cyberpunk 2077, was pulled from the PlayStation Store after a massive fan backlash and demand for refunds.

Speculation is that the game was rushed in development and released in a far from ideal state. CD Projekt Red has been hard at work trying to get the game up to standard amidst a litany of significant issues it has faced.

On December 17th, 2020, Cyberpunk was pulled from the PlayStation Store, sending shockwaves within the community. Sony even offered full refunds, as a result, to buyers of digital copies of the title.

A few weeks later, a group of hackers breached CD Projekt and leaked source codes for games, including Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3.

But finally, CDPR seems to have caught a break with the release of patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 that fixes several issues and improves performance across the board.

CD Projekt exec says Cyberpunk 2077 is close to coming back on to the PlayStation Store

During a press call, CD Projekt exec Michal Nowakowski, while talking about patch 1.2, commented on the possibility of Cyberpunk 2077 returning to the PlayStation Store.

According to Nowakowski, the decision is entirely in Sony's hands at this point, while the studio can only focus on improving the game. He said:

"We have published several patches. We just published a massive one yesterday, and we have published several hotfixes. Each and every one of them brings us closer to going back to the PSN store. However, the final decision, you have to understand, belongs to Sony. We do believe we're closer than further, but of course, the final call is theirs, so let's wait and see."

Cyberpunk 2077 has steadily been improving, with the latest patch (1.2) focusing quite a lot on improving performance for last-gen consoles and lower-performance machines.

While there is still a long road ahead for Cyberpunk 2077, CDPR is gradually moving in the right direction with each patch and hotfix.