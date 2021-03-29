The second half of 2020 was dominated by Cyberpunk 2077 and the subsequent fallout from its tumultuous launch, but Patch 1.2 might go a long way in fixing many persistent issues.

The biggest patch for Cyberpunk 2077, 1.2, aims to fix many performance issues involving last-gen consoles and low-performance machines. CDPR detailed many fixes and improvements in an interesting "What's new in Night City?" presentation on N54 News.

While many gamers have jumped ship from Cyberpunk 2077, developers have been working hard to salvage whatever is possible after the game's botched launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an enjoyable experience underneath the issues. Hopefully, Patch 1.2 will clear out some of the debris.

Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 Patch Notes: Performance improvements, bug fixes, and more

Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 is coming soon! Here’s a list of the most notable changes coming in this update:https://t.co/wNRJL2mwj9 pic.twitter.com/Fc2lU1474W — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 29, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 has a separate section dedicated to last-gen consoles and low-performance machines, which fans appreciate a lot.

CDPR had delayed the release of Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2. The release date has also not yet been confirmed.

The size of this Cyberpunk 2077 update has to be monumentally large, considering the patch notes have been made available, and they include hundreds of changes. An official announcement later this week might confirm the release date as well.

Cyberpunk 2077 was particularly rough to play on last-gen consoles. So it is a good sign that developers have been targeting that area in particular.

Stability and performance

This section discusses changes that enter all the platforms, but many of them make a bigger difference on last-generation consoles and lower-performance machines.

Improved stability and performance of the engine and the rendering engine (reducing the number of random crashes).

Memory optimizations and memory management improvements in various systems (reducing the number of crashes).

Various optimizations and improvements in shadows, shaders, physics, work spot system, spawn system, scene system, animation system, occlusion system, and facial animations system.

Fixed mechanism for managing UI icons atlases memory which helps with memory-related crashes, especially during long playthroughs.

Multiple UI stability improvements and fixes for the most common UI-related crashes.

Various crash fixes (among others, in Settings menu, and upon reloading repeatedly saves during gameplay and GPU-related).

Multiple UI performance improvements.

Fixed a performance drop during controller-button-mashing, causing V to receive multiple copies of the same item.

Gameplay

The NCPD spawn radius for when the player commits a crime has been increased.

New Steering Sensitivity slider added to Controls settings. Allows reducing steering speed for all vehicles on all input devices. Particularly useful for keyboard users.

Adjusted the vehicle steering code to work better in low and extreme high frame rate situations to produce more consistent results. Improves steering on base consoles noticeably.

Unstuck Rocking/Rotating feature added to all vehicles. Use Left Stick or A/D W/S or LShift/LCtrl to engage rocking and rotating to stuck/beached vehicles to try and free them.

Minor driving model tune revisions to some vehicles to improve steering, cure excessive body roll and oversteer.

Fixed an issue where aiming while under the effect of the "Berserk" cyberware moved the crosshair with no player input.

Adjusted fire rate of the helicopter turret in Love Like Fire.

Police vehicles will no longer immediately despawn after getting into Kerry's car during Rebel! Rebel!

Fixed an issue where Projectile Launch System had no cooldown.

Open World

Fixed an issue where it was impossible to complete the objective for destroying flamingos if they were destroyed before the objective was active in Epistrophy: Rancho Coronado.

Collisions will no longer fail to stream in randomly during driving, leading to V driving into buildings and falling out of the world.

Destructible will no longer become indestructible after loading a save.

Fixed an issue where some NCPD Hustles were not marked as finished after looting the objective container.

Fixed an issue where achievements for completing district activities were not always unlocked.

Failing Gig: No Fixers will no longer block The Wasteland achievement.

Fixed an issue where completed NCPD Hustles were not always counted properly towards The Jungle achievement.

Fixed an issue where collecting the additional reward did not end the Gig properly in Gig: No Fixers.

Fixed an issue where V could not interact with the computer and upload the virus in Gig: A Lack of Empathy.

The full patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 are incredibly long and detailed. For a complete list of all changes in Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2, head over to the official website linked here.