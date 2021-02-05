Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.12 aimed at fixing vulnerability issues

CD Projekt Red (CDPR) just dropped the latest hotfix 1.12 for Cyberpunk 2077. While the patch only contains a minimum amount of fixes, it is essential for players who want a modded experience of Cyberpunk 2077.

Hotfix 1.12 is now available on PC!



This update addresses the vulnerability that could be used as part of remote code execution (including save files):

- Fixed a buffer overrun issue.

- Removed/replaced non-ASLR DLLs. pic.twitter.com/LAkBfVpnXf — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 5, 2021

Why a sudden Hotfix?

Soon after the official Mod support toolkit was released for Cyberpunk 2077, it was discovered that certain mods and custom save files were susceptible of being hacked due to a vulnerability.

If you plan to use @CyberpunkGame mods/custom saves on PC, use caution. We've been made aware of a vulnerability in external DLL files the game uses which can be used to execute code on PCs. Issue will be fixed ASAP. For now, please refrain from using files from unknown sources. — CD PROJEKT RED CS (@CDPRED_Support) February 2, 2021

Red Tools mod team member PixelRickyRick and Redditor Romulus_Is_Here, shed light on this issue last week. Following the discovery, the information was shared with CDPR.

The publisher said in a statement,

"A group of community members reached out to us to bring up an issue with the external DLL files the game uses. This issue can be potentially used as part of a remote code execution on PCs. We advise everyone to refrain from using files obtained from unknown sources until we release a fix."

Despite dropping the ball at launch, Cyberpunk 2077's developers have been hard at work. Regular patches, hotfixes, and updates have been streaming into the game.

For more details about the progress being made on Cyberpunk 2077’s further development, including information about updates and improvements, free DLCs, and more, please visit https://t.co/vfY3xxCM1G pic.twitter.com/6U28q8pcVH — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 13, 2021

After launching a series of small hotfixes and updates to make the game more stable, CDPR also shared a roadmap for updates and DLCs. But there is much more that needs fixing in Cyberpunk 2077.

What does the community say about Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 is slowly dwindling in popularity as gamers look to other hype-train titles just around the corner.

This game needs more than a hot fix to bring people back we need mini games

Pool

Golf

Bowling

Base jumping

Gambling

Darts

And Barbers and tattoo shops and cosmetic surgery pic.twitter.com/2pQ4nhOqOe — LightSpeed444 (@LightSpeed444) February 5, 2021

I'll consider buying Cyberpunk in two years for $10 because that's all its worth. — Darth Wookiee (@darthwookiee89) February 5, 2021

The botched launch, subsequent lawsuits, investigations, allegations and broken promises seem to have finally taken a toll on the fan base.

Patch 1.1 was the first planned post-launch update for Cyberpunk 2077. It aimed to fix bugs and improve various stability issues. But to gamers, it felt insignificant.

I think there are less bugfixes in this patch than there were in 1.05 — ILikeBrazil (@ILikeBrazil1) January 22, 2021

Gabe Newell, president and co-founder of Valve, defended the game by saying,

"There are aspects of the game that are just brilliant, and it shows a tremendous amount of work — it’s unfair to throw stones at any other developer because just getting something as complex and ambitious as that out the door is pretty amazing.”

Cyberpunk 2077 sold 10.2M digital copies at launch 😱 pic.twitter.com/FKDmDQAvcZ — B/R Gaming (@BRGaming) January 25, 2021

The game even managed to set a new record in terms of sales. According to Superdata, over 10.2 million copies of the game were sold worldwide across all platforms in December. Reports suggest that sales for the PS4 would have been greater if the game had not been taken off Sony's Playstore.

Irrespective of the company's gains, gamers had to bear the brunt of a broken product. While PC gamers faced little-to-no issues, consoles gamers were given the short end of the stick.

Developers will eventually fix the game, but CDPR's reputation still hangs over a ditch.

