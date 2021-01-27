Did Sony and Microsoft know about Cyberpunk 2077's issues?

It's no surprise that CD Projekt Red dropped the ball during the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. Marcin Iwiński, co-founder of the studio, took full responsibility in an apology video; explaining where things went wrong and providing a roadmap for the game.

I'm not slamming the devs, rather the higher ups and management.



It's not just that the game released broken, the sh*tty thing they did was lie and release false footage in the weeks leading up to release. — Jon Kristoffersen (@toolbox1342) January 22, 2021

Besides the backlash from fans and critics, the studio has also been hit with two class-action lawsuits. Investors have made demands for compensation after being misled about the condition of Cyberpunk 2077 before launch. Following these developments, CDPR's stock tanked 50% recently.

CD Projekt facing class action lawsuit over Cyberpunk 2077 release https://t.co/qtHFvKw1x0 pic.twitter.com/mdGgYidztn — Polygon (@Polygon) December 24, 2020

Despite all the problems, Cyberpunk 2077 made history by being the biggest digital video game launch in history. A staggering 10.2 million copies of the game were sold worldwide across all platforms in December.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now the biggest digital game launch of all timehttps://t.co/XORVPt0ou3 — Eurogamer (@eurogamer) January 24, 2021

Who dropped the ball on Cyberpunk 2077?

A few days ago, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier had released a detailed report after interviewing over 20 CDPR staff members. The report stated that the development phase had been plagued with technical hiccups, unethical crunch hours, and unrealistic deadlines.

What went wrong with Cyberpunk 2077? Interviews with more than 20 current and former CD Projekt staff paint a complex picture. Unchecked ambition, technical woes, unrealistic deadlines, and above all, one belief: "We made The Witcher 3 -- it'll work out." https://t.co/T56huHkQW8 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 16, 2021

Advertisement

You have to wonder: How many programmers/testers/other devs at CD Projekt Red tried to raise the alarm that the game was just not ready, only to be rebuffed or ignored by the studio's management? — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 18, 2020

Adam Badowski, Head of Studio for CD Projekt Red, refuted these claims by pointing out that the 20 odd people interviewed did not represent the studio as a whole.

I’ve read your piece and tweets, thank you for the read. I have some thoughts. https://t.co/T3qACdrnwM pic.twitter.com/wuzy5lXoqQ — Adam Badowski⚡️ (@AdamBadowski) January 16, 2021

Advertisement

Going Gold and beyond

Recently on Amazon India, IGN India discovered that pirated 'Gold Master' copies of Cyberpunk 2077 were being sold. In simple terms, a Gold Master version of the game is sent for certifications to platforms such as Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo for verification.The software is scrutinized before it is reproduced and sold commercially.

Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold! 📀



See you in Night City on November 19th! pic.twitter.com/s6U266Y1fp — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 5, 2020

In October 2020, CD Projekt Red confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 had gone gold, and the game was playable at its current state. However, the investigation report suggested that the game was not ready.

Many questions come to mind with this revelation. If companies are responsible for the final check of the product before mass production and distribution; how did Sony and Microsoft unanimously agree to go ahead with the launch? They should have been fully aware of the game's current condition and its inability to run on old-gen consoles.

Did they know?

Microsoft had a clear cut partnership with CDPR, with Cyberpunk 2077's world premiere trailer dropping during the 2018 E3 conference. Sony, on the other hand, would have likely given the studio a bit of leeway to address the game's issues post-launch.

looks like Cyberpunk is an Xbox console exclusive right now (lol). CD Projekt Red says it's not in talks with Microsoft to remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the Xbox store. Microsoft does have a vague refund policy, but I'm curious if they'll go further here https://t.co/3K5Nx6d2tD — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) December 18, 2020

The studio has enjoyed a certain amount of credibility since the success of The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt. It gave the likes of Sony and Microsoft a sound reason to put faith in CD Projekt Red; entrusting them with addressing any issues post-launch and delivering a flawless experience across all platforms. In Cyberpunk 2077's case, however, the game was unplayable.

Advertisement

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has just received an upgrade patch for Xbox One X enhancing the game to take advantage of the additional power offered by the console, including HDR and 4K resolution support.



For a full changelog and instructions visit https://t.co/QAZPkgcSpq pic.twitter.com/tADnDlaewh — The Witcher (@witchergame) December 20, 2017

Suffice to say that Sony and Microsoft were aware of the game's state before launch and decided to go ahead with it anyway. It is still unclear why this decision was taken, as both console giants issued a refund notice soon after the launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

Holy shit - Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 is so busted that Sony is offering full refunds and even removing it from the PlayStation Store (!!) https://t.co/wk6FeHDCNg pic.twitter.com/9c7gmcop06 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 18, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077: To ensure that every player can get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice. https://t.co/04TcniwVzy — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) December 18, 2020

Advertisement

The Dystopian Future looks bleak

Patch 1.1 is out on PC, consoles and Stadia!



In this update, which lays the groundwork for the upcoming patches, we focused on various stability improvements and bugfixes.



List of changes: https://t.co/NlSEKjsax7 pic.twitter.com/WjLcD0SaZk — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 22, 2021

CDPR has a long way to go in fixing Cyberpunk 2077. Patch 1.1 for the game was recently dropped and was supposed to address a few issues but ended up adding new ones instead.

We're working on the issue where the conversation with Takemura may not start during the quest "Down on the Street" for @CyberpunkGame and plan to release a Hotfix to address it as soon as possible.

In the meantime, here's a potential workaround👇https://t.co/ujjxb8snGu — CD PROJEKT RED CS (@CDPRED_Support) January 25, 2021

Patch 1.2 is expected to drop in the coming few weeks, followed by the free DLCs and next-gen update, which will be coming out by the end of this year.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion and is not the view of Sportskeeda as a whole