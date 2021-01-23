CyberPunk 2077 crashing after 1.1 Patch: Here is how it can be fixed

Cyberpunk 2077 has been facing crash issues on PC after the release of patch 1.1, and it's probably not CD Projekt Red's fault.

As reported in a video on the JuiceHead YouTube channel, players who have "Cyber Engine Tweaks" installed on their PC are most likely to face a crash issue in Cyberpunk 2077. Cyber Engine Tweaks is one of the most popular mods available for Cyberpunk 2077.

With patch 1.1 being the first major update in Cyberpunk 2077, the modders are yet to update their application to sync with patch 1.1. Fortunately, players can uninstall the Cyber Engine Tweaks mod to prevent Cyberpunk 2077 from crashing.

Uninstalling the Cyber Engine Tweaks mod can be a little tricky as it uses the Lua programming language.

Patch 1.1 is out on PC, consoles and Stadia!



In this update, which lays the groundwork for the upcoming patches, we focused on various stability improvements and bugfixes.



List of changes: https://t.co/NlSEKjsax7 pic.twitter.com/WjLcD0SaZk — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 22, 2021

How to prevent Cyberpunk 2077 from crashing on PC

To uninstall the Cyber Engine Tweaks mod from their system, players will need to remove four specific folders or files from their device. These files and folders can be located in:

<cyberpunk install path>/bin/x64/plugins/

<cyberpunk install path>/bin/x64/global.ini

<cyberpunk install path>/bin/x64/LICENSE

<cyberpunk install path>/bin/x64/version.dll

If players are still facing issues after removing the above files and folders from their system, it might be caused by modded items that the player might have in their inventory.

In that case, players will need to open the Cyber Engine Tweaks console by pressing "~" on the US-layout keyboard. Players can find a full list of commands for the Cyber Engine Tweaks console here.

In case players face trouble despite removing the aforementioned files and folders, they will have to remove all modded items from their inventory. If players still face crash issues, they should try reinstalling Cyberpunk 2077 and the latest updates, including patch 1.1.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.1



- Performance optimization of crowds on PS4Pro and PS5

- Various crash fixes on PS4

- Improved memory usage for character creation, mirrors, scanning, camera remote control, menus on Xbox One, One X and One S

- ...and more



> https://t.co/hQJ0p8hFzE pic.twitter.com/PLwwizfTRs — Roberto Serrano' (@geronimo_73) January 22, 2021

Players shouldn't be facing any further crash issues on Cyberpunk 2077 after a fresh installation. Players only need to ensure that the Cyber Engine Tweaks isn't installed on their machine after the clean installation.