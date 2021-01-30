CDPR shuts down explicit Cyberpunk 2077 skin swap mod

It's no surprise that one of the main attractions of Cyberpunk 2077 is Johnny Silverhand, who is played by Keanu Reeves.

It takes a living legend to properly portray the best rockerboy in the Cyberpunk universe. This legend turns 56 today!#HappyBirthdayKeanuReeves pic.twitter.com/L0152CXv59 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 2, 2020

Ever since Silverhand was showcased in the cinematic trailer and Keanu uttered the words "You're breathtaking," fans couldn't get enough of the rockstar.

Johnny Silverhand plays a vital role throughout the game. He can appear during certain gigs, offerring V some life-changing advice or criticism that gets the blood pumping.

Despite Silverhand being stuck in V's head, his overall importance and contribution to the world of Cyberpunk 2077 cannot be ignored. However, some players wanted more than just a holographic Silverhand.

Can you kiss Keanu Reeves in #Cyberpunk2077? We asked CD Projekt Red about smooching Johnny Silverhand, in-game romance options, and more: https://t.co/QlzwgmvYzB pic.twitter.com/mYQFGdl73U — Nerdist (@nerdist) June 13, 2019

From Rockerboy to Joytoy

A few modders may have taken it too far. They've created a mod that allows players to romance Johnny Silverhand in-game.

CD Projekt Red took swift action and banned the mod. Some gamers, however, were quick enough to download the mod and use it.

Created by a modder known as Catmino, the mod was hosted on the popular modding site Nexus mods.

Saw a mod where you can change your shape in #Cyberpunk2077 #NexusMods pic.twitter.com/UysV6y0XRJ — DJ Shepherd🏳️‍🌈 (@DJShepherd) January 22, 2021

Nexus Mods has been around for over a decade. Gamers can find hundreds of mods for over a 1000 games.

This particular Cyberpunk 2077 mod allowed players to manually swap character skin textures and apply them onto other in-game models, Johnny Silverhand being one of them.

CD Projekt Red removed the fan-made Cyberpunk 2077 PC mod that allowed players to swap models and have sex with characters like Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand. pic.twitter.com/AzXC3sXK8z — IGN (@IGN) January 29, 2021

In a statement to PC Gamer, CDPR had this to say:

"Our most important rule regarding user-generated content, game mods in particular, is that it can’t be harmful towards others.

Cyberpunk 2077 mod support

Cyberpunk 2077 modders can rejoice as CDPR dropped their official tools for modding on the PC.

And consoles don’t get shit — Michael (@Nordiques1991) January 27, 2021

Although the official modding tools have just been released recently, modders have been hard at work releasing mods since the game's launch.

That was quick! Mods for Cyberpunk 2077 are already appearing. https://t.co/MhPSd0LDy0 — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) December 10, 2020

The most well-known mod was the broken yet hilarious third-person camera mod.

Here's what Cyberpunk 2077 looks like with a third person perspective thanks to an early work in progress mod from modders. In its current stage, it's hilarious and terrifying. https://t.co/ljgCirpcLM — YongYea (@YongYea) January 5, 2021

While the official mod tools will make modding easier, fans have been taking jabs at CDPR on Twitter.

CDPR basically said: "Fix the god damn game yourselves." pic.twitter.com/UBuN2JOJbF — Zack Brangen💀🍓 (@ZBrag101) January 27, 2021

Facts — Dave (@Dj_TheArtist) January 27, 2021

They need to fix police AI beyond anything else in my opinion, the way they spawn right behind you as soon as you commit any kind of crime is rage inducing on every level — Podrick Payne (@BausorJ) January 27, 2021

Elon Musk even took a potshot at Cyberpunk 2077 after a hotfix was needed for the latest 1.1 patch.

With Cyberpunk, even the hotfixes literally have hotfixes, but … great game — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

Mods and dreams

CDPR is hard at work on patch 1.2, but in the meantime, mods have begun flooding the Nexus. It's only a matter of time before modders overhaul the game into something completely different.

This Cyberpunk 2077 PC mod gives the game a Borderlands-style visual makeover! See it in action and check out the URL within so you can try it out yourself. 👀https://t.co/GT2dIV8WMT pic.twitter.com/tdGvv3OrQR — IGN (@IGN) January 18, 2021

While some modders do cross the line and wander into gray areas, most want to leave a mark of their own in Night City for everyone to enjoy.