CDPR shuts down explicit Cyberpunk 2077 skin swap mod

It's no surprise that one of the main attractions of Cyberpunk 2077 is Johnny Silverhand, who is played by Keanu Reeves.
Ever since Silverhand was showcased in the cinematic trailer and Keanu uttered the words "You're breathtaking," fans couldn't get enough of the rockstar.
Johnny Silverhand plays a vital role throughout the game. He can appear during certain gigs, offerring V some life-changing advice or criticism that gets the blood pumping.
Despite Silverhand being stuck in V's head, his overall importance and contribution to the world of Cyberpunk 2077 cannot be ignored. However, some players wanted more than just a holographic Silverhand.
From Rockerboy to Joytoy
A few modders may have taken it too far. They've created a mod that allows players to romance Johnny Silverhand in-game.
CD Projekt Red took swift action and banned the mod. Some gamers, however, were quick enough to download the mod and use it.
Created by a modder known as Catmino, the mod was hosted on the popular modding site Nexus mods.
Nexus Mods has been around for over a decade. Gamers can find hundreds of mods for over a 1000 games.
This particular Cyberpunk 2077 mod allowed players to manually swap character skin textures and apply them onto other in-game models, Johnny Silverhand being one of them.
In a statement to PC Gamer, CDPR had this to say:
"Our most important rule regarding user-generated content, game mods in particular, is that it can’t be harmful towards others.
Cyberpunk 2077 mod support
Cyberpunk 2077 modders can rejoice as CDPR dropped their official tools for modding on the PC.
Although the official modding tools have just been released recently, modders have been hard at work releasing mods since the game's launch.
The most well-known mod was the broken yet hilarious third-person camera mod.
While the official mod tools will make modding easier, fans have been taking jabs at CDPR on Twitter.
Elon Musk even took a potshot at Cyberpunk 2077 after a hotfix was needed for the latest 1.1 patch.
Mods and dreams
CDPR is hard at work on patch 1.2, but in the meantime, mods have begun flooding the Nexus. It's only a matter of time before modders overhaul the game into something completely different.
While some modders do cross the line and wander into gray areas, most want to leave a mark of their own in Night City for everyone to enjoy.Published 30 Jan 2021, 18:47 IST