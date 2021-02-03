Security flaw detected in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 recently got official mod support from developers CD Projekt Red (CDPR). Regardless, mods for the game were floating in the Nexus immediately after launch.

That was quick! Mods for Cyberpunk 2077 are already appearing. https://t.co/MhPSd0LDy0 — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) December 10, 2020

A new vulnerability has now been detected. This has been severely affecting players using mods/saved files from unverified sources.

Security breach exposed

CDPR issued a warning to players using mods from unknown sources. A recent discovery revealed a vulnerability in a DLL file that could be used to execute code on PCs and PlayStation 4.

The exploit came to light over the weekend thanks to Red Tools mod team member PixelRickyRick and Redditor Romulus_Is_Here, who exposed this vulnerability.

CDPR said in a statement,

"A group of community members reached out to us to bring up an issue with the external DLL files the game uses. This issue can be potentially used as part of a remote code execution on PCs. We advise everyone to refrain from using files (mods or custom saves) obtained from unknown sources until we release a fix."

For the time being, it's being recommended that players stick to trusted modders and websites.

Two Cyberpunk 2077 mods to try out

Two new mods for Cyberpunk 2077 was recently released on the Nexus and created a buzz.

The mod adds two survival mechanics into the game, which provides a whole new dimension to gameplay.

Survival Mode Mod [Beta] (Image Via Cyberpunk 2077)

Players will now have to keep V well fed and watered. If V consumes alcohol, hydration levels will also fall. These two new game mechanics make sense given the vast amount of consumables in the game.

Consumables in-game (Image V in Cyberpunk 2077)

Hopefully, the modders can eventually add hygiene and rest mechanics into the game as well. Players looking for more realism will surely enjoy this mod.

The mods add around 120 new contract quests to the game.

Quest Mod (Image Via Cyberpunk 2077)

Players can undertake an extra 120 simple contract gigs. There are 40 gigs for each category and require 'Cyber Engine Tweaks' to run.

The contracts offered are:

Kill Contract - Go to a specific location, kill the spawned NPC, escape the location area and press the Valid Contract key

Escort Contract - Take a target from a start location and escort him to an end location

Explore Contract - Go to a specific location, very cool way to explore the city

Players who have completed Cyberpunk 2077 will enjoy completing these contracts as well. Each agreement completed also rewards the player will eddies. The modder also has plans of creating more variety of quests, including scripted quests and gang quests.