With new ads teasing the biggest update yet, Cyberpunk 2077 might be getting free DLCs soon

In some recently sponsored ads, Cyberpunk 2077 is teasing the biggest update yet, which could potentially be the free DLCs promised with the roadmap.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most over-hyped games in recent years. Originally announced in 2013, the game was released after 7 years in 2020. Poised to be a revolutionary RPG, the game failed miserably. It was clear from the numerous bugs and pathetic performance of last-gen consoles that the game still needed a few months for development.

The game was pulled from the PlayStation store and refunds were offered to the players. After multiple major patches, Cyberpunk 2077 is in a position where the devs are satisfied.

Cyberpunk 2077’s biggest update could be free DLCs promised in the post-launch roadmap

After the devastating launch of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red released an apology video along with a roadmap for future updates in January of 2021. The roadmap included hotfix 1.04, 1.05. 1.06 which was released between the game’s launch in December 2020 and January 2021, as well as major patches 1.1 and 1.2, which promise to fix the majority of the issues.

#Cyberpunk2077 is now back on the PlayStation Store.



You can play the game on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5. Additionally, a free next gen upgrade will be available for all owners of the PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 in the second half of 2021. pic.twitter.com/RTkptIHOb4 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 21, 2021

Since then, Cyberpunk 2077, currently on patch 1.23, has had a major rehaul and reached a stable build. The game has also been re-listed on the PlayStation Store.

The future update roadmap also included free DLCs as well as a free next-gen console update before 2022. It might be a while away, but the free DLCs could be revealed quite soon.

For more details about the progress being made on Cyberpunk 2077’s further development, including information about updates and improvements, free DLCs, and more, please visit https://t.co/vfY3xxCM1G pic.twitter.com/6U28q8pcVH — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 13, 2021

Some fans recently spotted a sponsored advertisement by Cyberpunk 2077, teasing the biggest update yet, with more to come. Considering that Cyberpunk 2077 is in a satisfactory state, the studio could certainly move on to the next step - developing the free DLCs promised. While it may take a while, the studio could easily unveil plans for the future.

While CD Projekt Red was absent during E3, the upcoming Gamescom in August could be a major event to showcase the game as originally planned. However, only time will tell when CD Projekt will reveal the free DLCs, and until then, it’s just speculation.

