Cyberpunk 2077 pre-alpha game-play from 2013 leaks

Cyberpunk 2077 has had its fair share of issues in the past, and a new Reddit post has revealed the aftermath of a hacker's ransom. In February, a cyberattack issued towards CD Projekt Red held the company at ransom, which led to the source code for Cyberpunk 2077 being sold online.

Cyberpunk 2077's reputation took a beating due to its rocky launch and still continues to be vacant on the PlayStation Store.

Cyberpunk 2077's pre-alpha gameplay leaked through Reddit

Rumors sprung from this post, creating theories like CDPR scrapping all of Cyberpunk's work to focus on big games like The Witcher 3. The pre-alpha gameplay has revealed how incredibly buggy the game could have been had it been leaked by the data holders.

CD Projekt Red's ransomed data has been leaked online. pic.twitter.com/T4Zzqfn78F — vx-underground (@vxunderground) February 10, 2021

As players have seen, the source files were leaked out to anyone who could get their hands on it. Now that the pre-alpha footage has been leaked on Reddit, players may get to see the infrastructure of Cyberpunk 2077.

Most of the leaks posted are just silly videos of bloopers and bug trailers that show wacky interactions. However, many players have complained that the game contained hundreds of glitches during its release.

CD Projekt Red might have caught a break with the release of the pre-alpha gameplay since players can see the building blocks. By understanding where the game came from and what issues arose years prior to its release, players might have a higher tolerance for its issues.

As if CDPR didn't withstand enough grief, the developers were given a period of 48 hours to comply with the ransom demands over the source files. The company has been thrown through the loop in the last couple of months.

More of the stolen data could be leaked all across the web after the pre-alpha gameplay was released via Reddit. It's clear that the situation isn't under CDPR's control and that data will continue to spill as time moves on.

