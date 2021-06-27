Top 5 sci-fi & cyberpunk game deals of Steam Summer Sale 2021

The 2021 Steam Summer Sale kicked off on June 24th and will last until July 8th. Over the years, buying games during the annual Steam Summer Sale has become a much celebrated tradition.

From action-adventure to open-worlds to RPGs, Steam Summer Sale brings in massive discounts on video games from all genres.

The annual Steam Summer Sale is underway

Sci-Fi or Science Fiction games have some semblance of real science embedded in them. Cyberpunk, for example, is a sub-genre of Sci-Fi with a neon-clad atmosphere and overreliance on technology.

Here are the best sci-fi and cyberpunk game deals during the Steam Summer Sale 2021.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Developer: Guerrilla Games (PlayStation Studios)

Price: ₹649/-

Included: Horizon Zero Dawn, Frozen Wilds, and all DLCs

Horizon Zero Dawn takes the player into a far dystopian future, where following the apocalypse, humanity has returned to nomadic weapons to face massive mechanical beasts.

Control Ultimate Edition

Developer: Remedy Entertainment (505 Games)

Price: ₹1,199/-

Included: Control, The Foundation, AWE, and all DLCs

Remedy’s latest iteration, Control, is based around the Federal Bureau of Control, a secret U.S. government agency tasked with containing and studying phenomena that violate the laws of reality. The game is also tethered to the much acclaimed "Alan Wake" franchise.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Developer: Bioware (Electronic Arts)

Price: ₹3,319/-

Included: Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, Mass Effect 3, and all DLCS

Bioware recently remastered the legendary "Mass Effect" trilogy. It is the encapsulates the entire "Shepard" journey.

Cyberpunk 2077

Developer: CD Projekt Red (CD Projekt Red)

Price: ₹2,009/-

Included: Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 was extremely overhyped and rushed into an unpolished state. Since then, the game has been patched into a redeemable commodity. However, aside from the widespread vitreol, Cyberpunk 2077 dared to be unique and groundbreaking but was crippled by a hasty release and bad execution.

The Outer Worlds Non-Mandatory Corporate Sponsored Bundle

Developer: Obsidian (Xbox)

Price: ₹2,461/-

Included: The Outer Worlds, Peril on Gorgon, Murder on Eridanos, and all DLCs

The Outer Worlds, developed by the studio behind Fallout 3, is an amazing game and a brilliant start to a franchise. Brimming with ingenuity, this could be the start of another excellent saga.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul