Top 5 adventure game deals of Steam Summer Sale 2021

The annual Steam Summer Sale 2021 will take place between 24th June and 8th July 2021.

The annual Steam Summer Sale offers massive discounts across the platform and encourages enthusiastic players to pick up new games. The Steam Summer Sale 2021 is no exception, with games offering up to a 90% discount.

From action to adventure, to RPG, Steam offers sales on a variety of titles. The following is a list of the best adventure game deals.

Top 5 best adventure game deals of Steam Summer Sale 2021

Adventure games are where the players engage in a story-driven adventure. From open-world to action-adventure, adventure games consist of multiple sub-genres.

From open-world to linear, here are the best adventure game deals during Steam Summer Sale 2021.

Middle Earth Shadow of War Definitive Edition

Developer: Monolith Production (WB Games)

Sale Price: ₹172/-

Included: Middle Earth Shadow of War, The Desolation of Mordor, The Blades of Galadriel, and all DLCs

Middle Earth Shadow of War is the second Middle Earth game developed by Monolith Productions. The game is set in the fictional world of Middle-Earth created by J R R Tolkien in his Hobbit and Lord of The Rings book series.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition

Developer: CD Projekt Red (CD Projekt Red)

Sale Price: ₹199/-

Included: Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone, Blood, and Wine

The third game in the Witcher Trilogy follows the journey of Geralt of Rivia, a witcher of the School of the Wolf as he searches for his adopted daughter Ciri.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition

Developer: Rockstar Games (Rockstar Games)

Sale Price: ₹3,119/-

Included: Red Dead Redemption 2 and all DLCs

The Red Dead Redemption 2 serves as a prequel to the first game, taking place in the late 19th century in the wild west. The player follows the journey of Arthur Morgan as part of the Van der Linde gang.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Developer: Eidos Montreal, Crystal Dynamics (Square Enix)

Sale Price: ₹728/-

Included: Shadow of the Tomb Raider and all DLCs

The third game in the rebooted tomb raider franchise follows Lara Croft in the South American jungles, as she discovers the truth about the ancient Aztec civilization.

Metro Saga Bundle

Developer: 4A Games (Deep Silver)

Sale Price: ₹695/-

Included: Metro 2033 Redux, Metro Last Light Redux, Metro Exodus, Metro Exodus Season Pass

The Metroid Saga bundle brings all the metro games as players explore post-apocalyptic Russia.

Edited by Gautham Balaji