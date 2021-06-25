Steam kicked off its annual Summer Sale on June 24th, and it will last until 8th July 2021.

Steam has grown to be the largest distributor of PC video games, and the annual Summer Sale brings massive discounts on all titles on their platform, to encourage PC gamers to build up a library.

The 2021 Summer Sale is no exception, as it brings a plethora of discounts from multiple different publishers. From action to RPG to sports, Summer Sale 2021 brings discounts to games from all genres. Here are the best action games to pick up during the 2021 Summer Sale.

Top 5 action game deals of Steam Summer Sale 2021

By definition, action games are games that emphasize physical challenges, such as hand-eye coordination or fast response time. It consists of multiple sub-genres, such as adventure, FPS, RPG, and fighter.

From soul-like to brawler to FPS, here are the best action game deals during Steam Summer Sale 2021.

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition

Developer: From Software (Activision)

Sale Price: ₹1,999/-

Included: Sekiro Shadow Die Twice and all DLCs

From Software's Sekiro Shadows Die Twice is one of the most famous soul-like games. Taking place in feudal Japan, the game puts the player in control of a Shinobi called Wolf, as he attempts to take revenge on a samurai clan who attacked him and kidnapped his master.

Halo Master Chief Collection

Developer: 343 Industries (Xbox Game Studios)

Sale Price: ₹449/-

Included: Halo Reach, Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2 Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3 ODST, and Halo 4

Halo is the flagship series of the Xbox. The Halo Master Chief Collection brings all of the mainline Halo games, barring Halo 5 Guardians, to the PC platform. Players should catch up on the world of Halo before Halo Infinite debuts later on this year.

Batman Arkham Collection

Developer: Rocksteady Studios (WB Games)

Sale Price: ₹269/-

Included: Batman Arkham Asylum GOTY, Batman Arkham City GOTY, and Batman Arkham Knight Premium Edition

The Batman Arkham Series is considered the benchmark of superhero video games. The collection brings together the entire trilogy by Rocksteady and follows Batman from the fated night in Arkham Asylum to the Knightfall Protocol.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Developer: Guerrilla Games (PlayStation Studios)

Sale Price: ₹659/-

Included: Horizon Zero Dawn, The Frozen Wilds, and all DLCs

After 4 years of exclusivity, PlayStation brought Horizon Zero Dawn onto the PC platform in 2020. The story follows Aloy, as she discovers the truth of her origin and the world while battling massive mechanical creatures.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Developer: NetherRealm Studios (WB Games)

Sale Price: ₹674/-

Included: Mortal Kombat 11, Kombat Pact 1 & 2, and Aftermath Expansion

The Mortal Kombat series is one of the most played fighting games in the world. The series pits fighters from different realms against each other as they battle for supremacy.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod