WB Montreal’s rumored Superman project is one of many DC titles under development at WB Games

According to recent rumors, WB Games Montreal, the studio behind Batman Arkham Origins and Gotham Knight, is currently developing an untitled Superman game.

WB Games, the video game subsidiary of Warner Media entertainment, is known for multiple amazing video games based on a plethora of properties owned by WB, such as DC Comics, Middle Earth (Lord of Rings and Hobbit), Wizarding World (Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts), and the ever-popular Lego series.

Recently, there have been some questions regarding the future of WB Games, due to the Warner Discovery merger. The only certainty is the number of upcoming DC-related video games.

The Superman game is one of many DC projects being developed at the various WB Games studios

WB Games previously helmed Batman Arkham Origins (2013), a prequel game set before the events of the Batman Arkham Trilogy games by Rocksteady, and also lent a hand with the development of Batman Arkham Knight DLCs.

The studio is currently deep in the development of Gotham Knight, an original IP based on the DC comics, with an estimated release date of 2022.

The Superman game was first hinted at and later confirmed by well-known industry insider James Sigfield. The game will be an original IP, similar to Gotham Knight and isn’t expected before 2024 at the earliest.

Gotham Knights is going to get a years worth of post launch content (possibly more), you aren’t going to see what comes next for a while. 2024 release at the earliest. — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) June 22, 2021

1) WB Montreal only makes DC games



2) Superman, if they were to make it, would be a new IP, in the same way that Gotham Knights is a new IP https://t.co/0mVaRaLOmG — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) June 19, 2021

However, Gotham Knights and the Untitled Superman Games aren’t the only DC-based games under development at WB Games.

Multiple DC-based projects under development at different WB Games studios

Some of the known and rumored games are under development:

Gotham Knights

Status: Announced at DC Fandom 2020

Release Date: 2022

Gotham Knights, developed by WB Montreal, was first announced at DC Fandom 2020. The game is an original IP set after the death of Batman, where the members of the Bat-Family, Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Red Robin, have to take up the mantle.

Suicide Squad kills the Justice League

Status: Announced at DC Fandom 2020

Release Date: 2022

Suicide Squad Kills the Justice League, developed by Rocksteady, is set in the Arkhamverse and takes place after Arkham Knight. The player takes control of the Suicide Squad, and as the title suggests, kills the Justice League.

Untitled Superman game

Status: Rumored

Release Date: TBD (estimated 2024)

The rumored Superman Game is being developed by a second team at WB Montreal

Injustice 3

Status: Rumored

Release Date: TBD (estimated early 2022)

For the past decade, Netherrealm Studio has been alternating bi-annually between Mortal Kombat and the Injustice franchise. Based on the previous trend, the estimated date for Injustice 3 was expected to be early 2021, but the game must have been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic, and as such, it is expected to arrive in early 2022.

